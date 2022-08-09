ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longport, NJ

seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Aug.11

I begin this message by following up on the report I gave to City Council on Tuesday morning regarding youths who are creating problems and interfering with the enjoyment of others. As I said to City Council, there are laws and guidelines in place at the State level that are...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Margate City celebrates Law Day

MARGATE – Police here held their annual Law Day event Wednesday, Aug. 10 to share information beneficial to the community. Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, including newly appointed Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and First Assistant Prosecutor Erik M. Bergman, attended the event. Police Chief Matthew Hankinson...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport surveying residents about holding borough-wide yardsale

LONGPORT – The Borough is surveying residents about the possibility of holding a borough-wide yardsale event. The very brief three-question survey asks residents if they would support the idea and when would be the best time of year to hold such an event. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 18.
LONGPORT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Battles Over (Artificial) Turf

A turf war of sorts broke out at a City Council meeting Thursday night. The turf in this case is the artificial playing surface that Ocean City plans to install on a heavily used athletic field at Tennessee Avenue in place of the natural grass that is there now. The...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
City
shorelocalnews.com

Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots

Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport, Ventnor swear in new police officers

Longport Police Department swore-in two new officers Aug. 3. Commissioner of Public Safety Dan Lawler administered the oath of office to Liam Nolan of Ventnor and Owen Kramer of Longport. Nolan will serve as a police officer and Kramer a Class 2 officers. Both are graduates of Holy Spirit High...
LONGPORT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Must-See Condo for Sale in Ocean City

Now is your chance to own a beautiful, classic coastal condo in Ocean City featuring panoramic views of the meadowlands. The Ocean Aire South Condominium at 4432 West Ave. is a fantastic deal at $599,999, a $50,000 price reduction. This pristine, turnkey property offers an amazing investment opportunity. Rentals are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor introduces worktruck overnight parking, ATV ordinances

VENTNOR – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 12 introduced two ordinances regulating traffic in Ventnor. Ordinance 2022-14, which has been discussed at several meetings over the summer months, permits residents who own a truck used for work to park on the street where they live. The second ordinance, No. 2022-15 allows police to impound all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on city streets.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
wabcradio.com

AC Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City...
roi-nj.com

$47M in financing secured for multi-housing development in Burlington County

JLL Capital Markets recently said it arranged a $47 million in construction financing for the development of an approximately 300-unit apartment community in Burlington County,. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo. Upon an anticipated completion of Q2 of 2024, the...
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown residents honor late native

In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
thesunpapers.com

Cars on Main revs into town

The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Iconic Civil Rights Building Will Temporarily Close

Multiple members of the Atlantic City government have reported to us that Atlantic City’s All Wars Memorial Building will be closing until further notice. The City Hall employees only agreed to speak with us anonymously, concerned about potential political retaliation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. The HVAC system...
downbeach.com

Mark Matlock, Paul Baloche to appear at Ocean City Tabernacle

The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Mark Matlock of the Barna Research Group to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matlock is an ordained minister, a facilitator of innovation and impact, and a regular presenter and workshop facilitator for Barna. He is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Saying no to the GCL

With the prospect of the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) becoming a reality, one group of people has banded together to oppose it: Say No to GCL. Counting a good number of Mantua residents, Say No to GCL has more than 2,700 Facebook followers. The group formed about two years ago when talks of the GCL – a proposed rail line between Glassboro and Camden – began to resurface.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ

