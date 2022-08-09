Read full article on original website
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Message: Aug.11
I begin this message by following up on the report I gave to City Council on Tuesday morning regarding youths who are creating problems and interfering with the enjoyment of others. As I said to City Council, there are laws and guidelines in place at the State level that are...
downbeach.com
Margate City celebrates Law Day
MARGATE – Police here held their annual Law Day event Wednesday, Aug. 10 to share information beneficial to the community. Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, including newly appointed Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and First Assistant Prosecutor Erik M. Bergman, attended the event. Police Chief Matthew Hankinson...
downbeach.com
Longport surveying residents about holding borough-wide yardsale
LONGPORT – The Borough is surveying residents about the possibility of holding a borough-wide yardsale event. The very brief three-question survey asks residents if they would support the idea and when would be the best time of year to hold such an event. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 18.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Battles Over (Artificial) Turf
A turf war of sorts broke out at a City Council meeting Thursday night. The turf in this case is the artificial playing surface that Ocean City plans to install on a heavily used athletic field at Tennessee Avenue in place of the natural grass that is there now. The...
Cape May County Zoo Playground in Cape May Court House NJ
How do you have the perfect day in Cape May? Plan a visit to the Cape May County Zoo playground in Cape May Court House as part of your day to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Since admission at the zoo is free you can come and go into the zoo allowing kids to have playground breaks in between visiting with the animals.
shorelocalnews.com
Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots
Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
downbeach.com
Longport, Ventnor swear in new police officers
Longport Police Department swore-in two new officers Aug. 3. Commissioner of Public Safety Dan Lawler administered the oath of office to Liam Nolan of Ventnor and Owen Kramer of Longport. Nolan will serve as a police officer and Kramer a Class 2 officers. Both are graduates of Holy Spirit High...
ocnjdaily.com
Must-See Condo for Sale in Ocean City
Now is your chance to own a beautiful, classic coastal condo in Ocean City featuring panoramic views of the meadowlands. The Ocean Aire South Condominium at 4432 West Ave. is a fantastic deal at $599,999, a $50,000 price reduction. This pristine, turnkey property offers an amazing investment opportunity. Rentals are...
downbeach.com
Ventnor introduces worktruck overnight parking, ATV ordinances
VENTNOR – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 12 introduced two ordinances regulating traffic in Ventnor. Ordinance 2022-14, which has been discussed at several meetings over the summer months, permits residents who own a truck used for work to park on the street where they live. The second ordinance, No. 2022-15 allows police to impound all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on city streets.
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Aug. 22-Sept. 1
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The online auction will be held from August 22, 2022 through till September 1, 2022. The surplus property...
wabcradio.com
AC Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City...
Atlantic City looks to put police in schools, increase presence on Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City is looking at ways to make the schools and streets safer, the mayor and acting police chief said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The city has applied for a $450,000 grant that would put a police officer in each of the city’s 11 schools. “Atlantic City...
Bordentown City Commissioners revise ordinance allowing cannabis business operations
BORDENTOWN CITY – The City of Bordentown took another step forward in allowing cannabis operations to do business in the city. The Bordentown City Commissioners unanimously passed the revised cannabis regulatory ordinance at a meeting on Aug. 8. The measure was approved by the Planning Board last week. As...
roi-nj.com
$47M in financing secured for multi-housing development in Burlington County
JLL Capital Markets recently said it arranged a $47 million in construction financing for the development of an approximately 300-unit apartment community in Burlington County,. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo. Upon an anticipated completion of Q2 of 2024, the...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
WPG Talk Radio
Atlantic City Iconic Civil Rights Building Will Temporarily Close
Multiple members of the Atlantic City government have reported to us that Atlantic City’s All Wars Memorial Building will be closing until further notice. The City Hall employees only agreed to speak with us anonymously, concerned about potential political retaliation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. The HVAC system...
downbeach.com
Mark Matlock, Paul Baloche to appear at Ocean City Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Mark Matlock of the Barna Research Group to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matlock is an ordained minister, a facilitator of innovation and impact, and a regular presenter and workshop facilitator for Barna. He is...
thesunpapers.com
Saying no to the GCL
With the prospect of the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) becoming a reality, one group of people has banded together to oppose it: Say No to GCL. Counting a good number of Mantua residents, Say No to GCL has more than 2,700 Facebook followers. The group formed about two years ago when talks of the GCL – a proposed rail line between Glassboro and Camden – began to resurface.
