Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO