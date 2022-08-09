ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY

The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Worked Out Five Players

Blair, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019, and re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason. Blair was cut by the team last year a few weeks before...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Phoenix, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reports: QB Malik Willis starting preseason opener vs. Ravens

Rookie Malik Willis will be the starting quarterback when the Tennessee Titans open the preseason against the host Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, is competing with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind starter Ryan Tannehill. Willis, 23, is...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Titans vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will square off in their opening preseason matchup on Thursday night in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Titans-Ravens prediction and pick we have laid out below. Too bad that this is only the preseason because […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Titans vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy