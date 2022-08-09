Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon Senators, Governor respond to offshore wind farms concerns during clean energy tour
SALEM, Ore. — During a clean energy tour of Oregon, KATU questioned the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, Oregon Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Governor Kate Brown on issues surrounding wind farms slated for the Southern Oregon Coast. "It's too early honestly we don't know it's a...
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
ijpr.org
Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
KGW
Oregon officials request $40 million to remove abandoned boats from waterways
Removing derelict vessels from Oregon's waterways is expensive. But it's far more expensive when they inevitably sink, spilling fuel and other toxins.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
boatlyfe.com
Oregon Halibut Poacher Loses Commercial Fishing Rights
A commercial fishing captain in Tillamook, Oregon, has lost commercial fishing privileges for the next five years after what Oregon state police describe as repeated halibut poaching. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division brought charges against Charles “Joe” Evens for violating terms of his commercial license by keeping fish...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
opb.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Celebrates Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act Oregon DEQ announces 2022 Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant …
Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. State agencies committing all available resources to protect communities at highest risk for hMPXV. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. Flags to...
ijpr.org
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
oregontoday.net
Oregon DEQ announces 2022 Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant recipient Bulletin aims to help homeowners with prolonged claims fro…
Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday, August 4. EO 22-15 builds on...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos
You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
