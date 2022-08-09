Read full article on original website
Google might actually be the best friend for open-source software right now
Technology giants are now more committed than ever to open source software, with ‘big tech’ contributions to GitHub up four-fold compared with six years ago, new research has claimed. A report from Aiven found Google seems to be the key driver in the industry’s commitment to open source,...
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
PC Magazine
Microsoft Open Sources (Most of) Its Emoji
Microsoft has open-sourced more than 1,500 of its Fluent Emoji. The company has made "a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft" available via GitHub as well as the Figma collaborative design tool. The collection includes the vast majority of Microsoft's custom emoji, with some notable exceptions. "I...
BBC
WhatsApp new privacy features: Mark Zuckerberg reveal say pipo go fit leave groups silently plus odas
Meta don announce new privacy features for WhatsApp users. Di new features go enable users to fit leave group chats silently, control who fit see dia online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok say dis go epp keep WhatsApp messaging "to dey...
Several Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance (601628.SS) and oil giant Sinopec (600028.SS) announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market.
Microsoft Exchange Online basic authentication ends on October 1st
Microsoft has this week reminded Microsoft Exchange Online users that it is basic authentication login system will end on October 1, 2022. After this date any connection to Exchange Online that uses server-side sync or the Dynamics 365 Email Router with Basic authentication using only a username and password will stop working. Dynamics 365 mailboxes that use these connections will no longer be able to carry out the following functions, Send email from Dynamics 365 through Exchange Online, Retrieve email from Exchange Online or synchronize appointments, contacts, or tasks between Dynamics 365 and Exchange Online. Microsoft explains more about preparing yourself for the change.
Engadget
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
Engadget
Meta starts testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger
Meta has long been working on end-to-end encryption for its messaging products, but so far, only WhatsApp has switched on the privacy feature by default. In its latest update about its efforts, Meta said it will start testing default end-to-end encrypted chats for select users on Messenger. Those chosen to be part of the test will find that some of their most frequent chats have been automatically end-to-end encrypted. That means there's no reason to start "Secret Conversations" with those friends anymore.
makeuseof.com
An Introduction to JavaScript Web Workers
Have you ever needed to run code in the browser that took so long to run your application became unresponsive for a while? With HTML5 web workers, you never need to experience that again. Web workers allow you to separate long-running code and run it independently of other code running...
ZDNet
Microsoft's big Patch Tuesday fixes exploited zero-day flaw and 120 more bugs
Microsoft has released patches for 141 flaws in its August 2022 Patch Tuesday update including two previously undisclosed (zero-day) flaws, of which one is actively being exploited. The total patch count for the August 2022 Patch Tuesday Update actually includes 20 flaws in Edge that Microsoft had previously released fixes...
The Windows Club
How to automatically switch Keyboard to match Text Language in Word, PowerPoint, Publisher
You can type in various languages in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher. These apps do not switch the keyboard if you try to edit a foreign language word. If you want to automatically switch the keyboard to match text language in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher, this guide is for you. You can enable or disable this setting using the Options panel, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor. However, only Publisher allows users to use the GPEDIT and REGEDIT methods.
Data Structures and Algorithms: How I Failed a Google Interview
Hi everybody. In this small article, I want to share my experience about how I failed a tech interview with Google. Some years ago, I was interested in getting a job at Google or any other world-famous IT corporation, such as Microsoft, Amazon, or Apple. At first, it was just a thought, but then I decided to try it. I understood that it will be not so easy, and I spent a couple of months sending my CV to many different job positions.
The Windows Club
Gmail Buttons not working or showing [Fixed]
Gmail is Google’s email client, which is today widely used by people as their first-choice emailing platform. If you’re a Gmail user, you may have noticed the buttons at the top of the Gmail UI or the formatting buttons when you write an email. You may face an issue where these Gmail buttons may go missing, in which case composing an email or browsing through your emails and sorting to read them can be a cumbersome task. In this article, we will look at how you can fix the issue where Gmail buttons are not working or have gone missing.
Engadget
Google made one of its best search shortcuts even more useful
Google searches with quotes just became much more useful if you're looking for the exact place words appear on a page. The internet giant has updated quote-based searches with page snippets that show exactly where you'll find the text you're looking for. You might not have to scroll through a giant document just to find the right phrase.
Grazia
Rejoice! WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave Group Chats Without Alerting Your Friends
I’m a fan of an Irish exit. At the pub, a party, the office – but one place dipping out without detection is not an option is WhatsApp. Whether it's an overzealous hen do chat, a sports team you were part of three years ago, or freshers flatmates you haven’t seen for almost a decade, sometimes you’re just ready to leave a conversation... and the only thing stopping you? Everyone in the group gets notified.
The Windows Club
How to clear Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint cache
If you want to clear web add-ins cache automatically on exit, start, or restart in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, here is how you can do that. There is no need to use third-party apps since these Office apps come with an in-built option to get it done. You need to follow this detailed guide to learn more about web add-ins cache and how you can clear it automatically.
