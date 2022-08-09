ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Microsoft Open Sources (Most of) Its Emoji

Microsoft has open-sourced more than 1,500 of its Fluent Emoji. The company has made "a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft" available via GitHub as well as the Figma collaborative design tool. The collection includes the vast majority of Microsoft's custom emoji, with some notable exceptions. "I...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Smart Contract#Web3#Tornado Cash#The Treasury Department#American
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Exchange Online basic authentication ends on October 1st

Microsoft has this week reminded Microsoft Exchange Online users that it is basic authentication login system will end on October 1, 2022. After this date any connection to Exchange Online that uses server-side sync or the Dynamics 365 Email Router with Basic authentication using only a username and password will stop working. Dynamics 365 mailboxes that use these connections will no longer be able to carry out the following functions, Send email from Dynamics 365 through Exchange Online, Retrieve email from Exchange Online or synchronize appointments, contacts, or tasks between Dynamics 365 and Exchange Online. Microsoft explains more about preparing yourself for the change.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices

Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Meta starts testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Meta has long been working on end-to-end encryption for its messaging products, but so far, only WhatsApp has switched on the privacy feature by default. In its latest update about its efforts, Meta said it will start testing default end-to-end encrypted chats for select users on Messenger. Those chosen to be part of the test will find that some of their most frequent chats have been automatically end-to-end encrypted. That means there's no reason to start "Secret Conversations" with those friends anymore.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Ethereum
makeuseof.com

An Introduction to JavaScript Web Workers

Have you ever needed to run code in the browser that took so long to run your application became unresponsive for a while? With HTML5 web workers, you never need to experience that again. Web workers allow you to separate long-running code and run it independently of other code running...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ZDNet

Microsoft's big Patch Tuesday fixes exploited zero-day flaw and 120 more bugs

Microsoft has released patches for 141 flaws in its August 2022 Patch Tuesday update including two previously undisclosed (zero-day) flaws, of which one is actively being exploited. The total patch count for the August 2022 Patch Tuesday Update actually includes 20 flaws in Edge that Microsoft had previously released fixes...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to automatically switch Keyboard to match Text Language in Word, PowerPoint, Publisher

You can type in various languages in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher. These apps do not switch the keyboard if you try to edit a foreign language word. If you want to automatically switch the keyboard to match text language in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher, this guide is for you. You can enable or disable this setting using the Options panel, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor. However, only Publisher allows users to use the GPEDIT and REGEDIT methods.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Data Structures and Algorithms: How I Failed a Google Interview

Hi everybody. In this small article, I want to share my experience about how I failed a tech interview with Google. Some years ago, I was interested in getting a job at Google or any other world-famous IT corporation, such as Microsoft, Amazon, or Apple. At first, it was just a thought, but then I decided to try it. I understood that it will be not so easy, and I spent a couple of months sending my CV to many different job positions.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Gmail Buttons not working or showing [Fixed]

Gmail is Google’s email client, which is today widely used by people as their first-choice emailing platform. If you’re a Gmail user, you may have noticed the buttons at the top of the Gmail UI or the formatting buttons when you write an email. You may face an issue where these Gmail buttons may go missing, in which case composing an email or browsing through your emails and sorting to read them can be a cumbersome task. In this article, we will look at how you can fix the issue where Gmail buttons are not working or have gone missing.
INTERNET
Engadget

Google made one of its best search shortcuts even more useful

Google searches with quotes just became much more useful if you're looking for the exact place words appear on a page. The internet giant has updated quote-based searches with page snippets that show exactly where you'll find the text you're looking for. You might not have to scroll through a giant document just to find the right phrase.
INTERNET
Grazia

Rejoice! WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave Group Chats Without Alerting Your Friends

I’m a fan of an Irish exit. At the pub, a party, the office – but one place dipping out without detection is not an option is WhatsApp. Whether it's an overzealous hen do chat, a sports team you were part of three years ago, or freshers flatmates you haven’t seen for almost a decade, sometimes you’re just ready to leave a conversation... and the only thing stopping you? Everyone in the group gets notified.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to clear Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint cache

If you want to clear web add-ins cache automatically on exit, start, or restart in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, here is how you can do that. There is no need to use third-party apps since these Office apps come with an in-built option to get it done. You need to follow this detailed guide to learn more about web add-ins cache and how you can clear it automatically.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy