Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
Bon Appétit
Yuba Salad With Hot Mustard and Honey Dressing
You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Bon Appétit
My Mum’s Little Berry Pies Are the Laziest Summer Dessert
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My mum is the kind of lady...
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
