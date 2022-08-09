ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles

Actress Anne Heche is recovering from “severe” burn injuries after crashing her car into a woman’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, 5 August.The Emmy-award winning star’s car burst into flames upon impact with the house, causing a massive fire inside the property.Thousands of dollars have been raised for Lynne Mishele, whose house was “completely burned” in the crash.A representative for Heche has confirmed that she is intubated and in a “stable condition,” asking for privacy for her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Anne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimAnne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimDont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.  Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week. Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status. “As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

