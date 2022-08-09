Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash
Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
TODAY.com
Anne Heche’s 1st blood test reveals presence of drugs, police say, after car crash
A preliminary test of Anne Heche's blood that was conducted after her fiery car accident on Aug. 5 has revealed that the 53-year-old actor had drugs in her system at the time of the crash. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that Heche's "blood draw...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash
Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead” following her car crash that left her vehicle… The post Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash appeared first on Outsider.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Had Cocaine in Her Blood at Time of Car Crash: Reports
Anne Heche "had narcotics in her system" after her fiery car crash, a spokesperson for the LAPD told ET. Days after Los Angeles Police Department officials told ET that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw the day of the crash, the results of that have come to light.
Anne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles
Actress Anne Heche is recovering from “severe” burn injuries after crashing her car into a woman’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, 5 August.The Emmy-award winning star’s car burst into flames upon impact with the house, causing a massive fire inside the property.Thousands of dollars have been raised for Lynne Mishele, whose house was “completely burned” in the crash.A representative for Heche has confirmed that she is intubated and in a “stable condition,” asking for privacy for her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Anne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimAnne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimDont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' injuries following fiery crash
Actor Anne Heche is not expected to survive her injuries following a fiery crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma. In a statement sent to TODAY late Thursday, a spokesperson for Heche, 53, said the situation is dire. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a...
Ben Affleck Reportedly Experienced a ‘Whole New Level’ of Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez
Following their surprise Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set off to Paris for their honeymoon. While the couple enjoyed walking the cobblestone streets of the romantic city, it almost felt like we got to enjoy the trip too, thanks mostly to a slew of paparazzi photos of the couple. But between the two celebs, Affleck was reportedly not at all a fan of the prying cameras that followed him and his new wife everywhere they went. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level,” a source shared with Page Six of the number...
Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash
Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week. Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status. “As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are...
Comments / 0