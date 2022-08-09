Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO