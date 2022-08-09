Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Look: Ex-Kentucky Football Player Has Message For Coach Cal
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari recently sparked some beef within the Big Blue Nation athletic program. When talking about his program's need for new practice facilities, Coach Cal reduced the University of Kentucky to a "basketball school."'. "This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is...
WSU's Lincoln Victor dishes up the top play of fall camp on Day 8
Lincoln Victor, Cameron Ward, Donovan Ollie all had banner days on Day 8, and with the return of full pads so did the offensive line.
Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022
When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
Mark Stoops Calls Out Coach Cal: College Football World Reacts
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has publicly demanded a new practice facility for his players. In the process of doing so, he may have disrespected the school's football team. “And the reason is, this is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a...
LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury
LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols
When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo agrees to 'Spartan for Life' rollover contract
Not that anyone expected him to go anywhere, but Tom Izzo is formally locked in to ride out his Hall of Fame career at Michigan State. Athletic Director Alan Haller on Thursday announced MSU and Izzo have agreed to a new five-year rolling contract worth over $6 million per year.
2024 four-star ATH Bryan Jackson has Pokes in top 10
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2024 class. McKinney (Tex.) standout Bryan Jackson is making an early move in his recruiting process, narrowing his list of almost 30 offers down to a top 10. Jackson released...
Video: SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan updates fall camp after first week
San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan discusses Thursday's practice and the Spartans' fall camp to this point. Brennan also reacts to the construction on the Spartan Athletics Complex and covers a list of topics regarding the Spartans' offense.
Will Muschamp goes in-depth on what Kirby Smart has brought to Georgia football
Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.
Updated Evaluation and NFL Comparison: WR Ryan Wingo
Taking a look at five-star Ryan Wingo, a versatile offensive weapon who has shown this off-season that he can be a full-time wide receiver.
NFL・
LIVE UPDATES: Buckeye offer Aaron Scott vs Ohio State legacies in action
Live updates as Buckeye cornerback offer Aaron Scott goes up against several Ohio State legacies as Springfield (Ohio) scrimmages Westerville (Ohio) Central this evening.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
Ole Miss adds promising 2023 swingman Jordan Burks
Ole Miss and Kermit Davis landed an intriguing swingman from the class of 2023 on Thursday. 6-f00t-7 small forward Jordan Burks of Kissimmee (Fla.) Central Pointe Academy confirmed that he has committed to the Rebels. "I feel like I'm empowering myself and this isn't the last step but just the...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Three-star point guard Rahmir Barno commits to FGCU
Rahmir Barno, a three-star point guard in the 2023 class, has committed to Florida Gulf Coast University, he tell 247Sports. The six-foot, 155-pound prospect out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute committed to FGCU over offers from UTEP, Quinnipiac, Robert Morris and Fordham. "First and foremost, I feel that me and...
Virginia Tech Football: Watch Stu Holt address special teams during Media Day
During Virginia Tech’s Media Day on Wednesday, which was presented both in-person and virtually, Special Teams Coordinator Stu Holt addressed the media as he embarks on his first season in Blacksburg. Holt discussed the kicking game, possible return men, the running backs, and more during his time at the podium.
