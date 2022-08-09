ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Ex-Kentucky Football Player Has Message For Coach Cal

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari recently sparked some beef within the Big Blue Nation athletic program. When talking about his program's need for new practice facilities, Coach Cal reduced the University of Kentucky to a "basketball school."'. "This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Mark Stoops Calls Out Coach Cal: College Football World Reacts

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has publicly demanded a new practice facility for his players. In the process of doing so, he may have disrespected the school's football team. “And the reason is, this is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols

When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

2024 four-star ATH Bryan Jackson has Pokes in top 10

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2024 class. McKinney (Tex.) standout Bryan Jackson is making an early move in his recruiting process, narrowing his list of almost 30 offers down to a top 10. Jackson released...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Will Muschamp goes in-depth on what Kirby Smart has brought to Georgia football

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss adds promising 2023 swingman Jordan Burks

Ole Miss and Kermit Davis landed an intriguing swingman from the class of 2023 on Thursday. 6-f00t-7 small forward Jordan Burks of Kissimmee (Fla.) Central Pointe Academy confirmed that he has committed to the Rebels. "I feel like I'm empowering myself and this isn't the last step but just the...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Three-star point guard Rahmir Barno commits to FGCU

Rahmir Barno, a three-star point guard in the 2023 class, has committed to Florida Gulf Coast University, he tell 247Sports. The six-foot, 155-pound prospect out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute committed to FGCU over offers from UTEP, Quinnipiac, Robert Morris and Fordham. "First and foremost, I feel that me and...
FORT MYERS, FL
