ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 32

Viva Satire!
2d ago

The GOP: We rally around our Former President who provides us Power amid Money, rather than support our Department of Justice investigating possible crimes.

Reply(2)
7
TEE T
2d ago

He announced it to fleece his sheep. He had things that did not belong to him. A common thief. Well they stole America so what would we be surprised

Reply
5
The Grey
2d ago

This is the current state of the NWO Dems. They will burn tradition and the constitution just to get a political opponent. It is disgusting, regardless of your political leanings. If this is how we treat each other, hold on for a wild ride that no one wants.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Mar A Lago#Classified Information#Fbi#Gop#The Republican Party#The Justice Department#American
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy