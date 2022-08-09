ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c8iX_0hALGNtW00

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.

John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, arrested in deadly Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two months after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder, authorities said Thursday.Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Tyrone Walker the evening of June 5 in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Davenport is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses in the case, according to a search of court records.The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 5. Patrol officers called to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue found Walker shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led police to zero in on Davenport, who was taken into custody Aug. 4 in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old Catonsville woman arrested for allegedly firing BB gun at Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters, hitting one in the face, earlier this week, Maryland State Police said.Troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Alysha Williams at her residence Wednesday about 10 a.m., authorities said Thursday.Williams was wanted by Baltimore police in connection with the Aug. 8 incident. While responding to a call in the Westport neighborhood, one firefighter was struck in the face."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," Assistant Chief Roman Clark said at the time.Another firefighter's arm was hit by a fleeing car. Police now say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Williams.She is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 37, hospitalized in Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a 37-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.A Southwest District officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue at 10:43 a.m. when a driver pulled up alongside him and told him a passenger in his vehicle had been shot, police said.The unidentified 37-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.Detectives eventually determined that the man had been shot in the 1300 block of North Cary Street, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Liberty Heights Avenue
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
65K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy