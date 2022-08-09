Read full article on original website
I Just Killed My Dad: The true story behind Netflix’s shocking true crime miniseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalogue of true crime series, I Just Killed My Dad, arrives on the streaming service on 9 August.However, the new three-part docuseries features an unusual twist – it was created with the involvement of the killer at the centre of the criminal case.I Just Killed My Dad focuses on the case of Anthony Templet, who shot his father three times through the head before phoning the police and immediately confessing.However, Templet was able to avoid prison time, being sentenced to just five years of supervised probation after explaining his reasons for the killing.I...
Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son
A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
Florida man sentenced to life for raping and killing girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter and leaving her body in a wooded area in 2018. According to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2018,...
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition
MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami. Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges
New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
Woman Shot Over 20 Times by Partner in Front of Kids Survives: Cops
Doctors were reportedly stunned that Nikeya Shumake was able to survive being shot more than 20 times.
Michael Lawrence Tyler aka Mystikal Arrested on Six Charges Including False Imprisonment
Content warning: This article mentions instances of sexual assault and allegations of rape. Michael Lawrence Tyler (aka Mystikal) was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on six charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Netflix viewers have their ‘mind blown’ by ‘crazy’ new documentary I Just Killed My Dad
Netflix viewers have had their “mind blown” by the streamer’s newest documentary, I Just Killed My Dad.The three-part docuseries details the true story of Anthony Templet, a Louisiana teenager who shot his father in the head in June 2019. After which, he promptly called 911 and confessed to the switchboard operator: “I just killed my dad. I shot him three times.”Investigators found that there were no signs of a physical struggle or evidence that the shooting had been carried out in self-defence.However, lawyers for Templet argued that he had suffered over a decade of abuse at the hands of...
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
Casey Anthony Reportedly Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Daughter Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony is reportedly getting ready to take on producing a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, with her body discovered that same year in December. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011 but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After Friend JayDaYoungan's Death
Just mere weeks ago, Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was tragically shot and killed outside of his Bogalusa home. Since then, fans and hip hop leaders alike have mourned the loss and lamented the violence that led to his untimely passing, which makes this recent news development all the more tragic. FG...
Louisiana child kicked out of class because parents are same-sex couple
Parents said they told she ‘wouldn’t be able to go to school there any more because of our lifestyle choices’
