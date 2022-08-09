Detached from reality seems an understatement for someone who is trying to destroy our country, enslave women, kill democracy, and the environment for his own gain.
History will not be kind to him or his followers. Grandkids will ask their grandparents how anyone could have believed how an election was stolen when court case after court case was tossed out and Trump nor his attorneys had any viable, credible proof of the fraud. They only had their baseless, illegal claims and fake slate of electors.
Trump is a failure as a human being and he was a failure as President, he will go down in history as the worst President in American history.
Comments / 233