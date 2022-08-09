ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live 95.9

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Max!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Boston

Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield

State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham Board of Selectmen hears complaint, support for Farmers Market parking

HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – Residents weighed in at the Aug. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting on the parking situation for the Farmers Market hosted at the Wilbraham United Church. Dan Sullivan, who lives on Main Street across from the church, said Main Street is “very dangerous” and was against cars parking in the small town-owned lot in front of the church during the market, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
Live 95.9

Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)

Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

