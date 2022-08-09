Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.

