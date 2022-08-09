Read full article on original website
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade festivities begin
This year marks the triumphant in person return of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The community kicked off the parade festivities Wednesday with the community at a local restaurant.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
Pet of the Week: Meet Max!
(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from July 31 to August 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jul 31 to Aug 6. There were 134 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,277-square-foot home on Massasoit Street in Springfield that sold for $294,900.
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield
State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Rental bikes damaged, parts stolen in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke says there has been an increase in vandalism with bicycles from the city's bike share program.
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen hears complaint, support for Farmers Market parking
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – Residents weighed in at the Aug. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting on the parking situation for the Farmers Market hosted at the Wilbraham United Church. Dan Sullivan, who lives on Main Street across from the church, said Main Street is “very dangerous” and was against cars parking in the small town-owned lot in front of the church during the market, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
Historic home makes its way from Amherst to Hadley overnight
A historic home has made its way from Amherst to Hadley overnight.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
10 least expensive houses sold in Hampshire County, May 22-28
A house in Belchertown that sold for $50,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,801. The average price per square foot ended up at $234.
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 1 hour ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
Route 66 in Northampton shutdown during house fire
A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.
Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)
Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
