Spanish photographer María Moldes and her partner were having a meal after a day at a Benidorm beach when she spotted two sleeping children on the next table. “It was hot and crowded, the ceiling fans were on and people were chatting away, but these kids were fast asleep. I noticed the contrast of their hair colour against the cheap tablecloth, the matching hand stamps between parent and child, their posture. The parents were from abroad, but they smiled and nodded when I went to take the photo.”

VISUAL ART ・ 24 MINUTES AGO