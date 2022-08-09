Read full article on original website
Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade festivities begin
This year marks the triumphant in person return of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The community kicked off the parade festivities Wednesday with the community at a local restaurant.
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Springfield seeks proposals for development of North End parcel
The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from July 31 to August 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jul 31 to Aug 6. There were 134 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,277-square-foot home on Massasoit Street in Springfield that sold for $294,900.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield
State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
Puerto Rican Parade kickoff Wednesday
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and feature this year's Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day
A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week. In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food. This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday...
Route 66 in Northampton shutdown during house fire
A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
