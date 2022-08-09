ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston

Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield

State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day

A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week. In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food. This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review

AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA

