Nashville, TN

Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
This $5.935M Spectacular Waterfront Home Commands Breathtaking Lake and Sunset Views in College Grove

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home offering unparalleled resort style amenities now available for sale. This home located at 8312 Shoreline Ct, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,946 square feet of living spaces. Call Tammy Graffam, Jennifer Klein – Benchmark Realty, LLC (Phone: 615 371-1544, 615 693-1550) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
Nashville airport unveils 40ft monument

') } // --> In 2016, BNA unveiled BNA Vision, a US$1.5bn comprehensive expansion plan designed to enable Nashville International Airport to accommodate the region’s increasing population growth and meet the needs of the airport’s passenger numbers. BNA Vision will be complete in late 2023 and include the opening of the airport’s first hotel. In 2022, BNA launched New Horizon, a US$1.4bn improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements, and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to be complete in late 2028.
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville

A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
Nashville's Most Indulgent Bites

Caviar is practically the universal synonym for indulgent. Want to make something fancy? Add a dollop of salt-cured roe. Such is the singular appetizer of mozzarella sticks and caviar on the menu at Andrew Carmellini’s Carne Mare (on the lower level of the W Hotel in the Gulch). The basic mozzarella sticks (yes, they look like the ones that come out of the freezer case) offer the same soft accompaniment as crème fraîche usually does, allowing the brininess of the caviar to come through. The combo feels a little bit absurd, but extravagances often do. MARGARET LITTMAN.
Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank

Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon Announces New Location in Nashville

The Nashville location is the brand's sixth salon, bringing its renowned luxurious pampering experiences to Music City. We can't wait for our Nashville clients to experience the newest and most luxurious dry bar and salon experience in Music City.”. — Cassandra Spencer. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/...
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
chainstoreage.com

Walmart to open second high-tech consolidation center

Walmart is expanding on its model of an automated supply chain facility for receiving, sorting and shipping freight. In August 2022, the discount giant will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000-sq.-ft. facility’s automated technology is designed to enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need, according to the retailer.
