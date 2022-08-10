ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost-of-living support to successor – Rayner

By Rebecca McCurdy
 4 days ago

Angela Rayner has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” for refusing to intervene over the cost-of-living crisis in his final weeks as Prime Minister .

Labour’s deputy leader has hit out at the outgoing Prime Minister’s apparent refusal to offer financial support to struggling families.

Mr Johnson, who is expected to leave office in September, ruled out new measures until a successor had been chosen.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said a raft of measures were introduced at the start of the summer.

But added: “By convention it is not for this Prime Minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period. It will be for a future prime minister.”

Ms Rayner, speaking at a nursery in Edinburgh, told the PA news agency the response lets “people down” when the urgently need support.

She said: “I think it is disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as Prime Minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility any more’.

How dare you let people down when they need you so much?

Angela Rayner

“He’s the Prime Minister of this country. (He) wanted that job, clung onto it with white knuckles at a time when the British public had said: ‘Actually mate, you’ve lied to us, you’ve deceived us, we don’t want you any more.'”

Addressing Mr Johnson, she said: “He’s carried on and said he needed to stay on until September. Well, where are you?

“How dare you let people down when they need you so much?

“They voted and elected you and you’ve literally just laughed at them when they need your support right now.”

Her comments come as former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown called on Mr Johnson and Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to agree on emergency cost-of-living measures.

And Ms Rayner said both candidates were ill-equipped to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, and were instead solely focused on appeasing Tory members.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak came under fire last week after a leaked video showed him tell Tory voters in Kent he had redistributed funds from “deprived urban areas” to wealthy towns.

Ms Rayner added: “Both of them have been navel-gazing at their true blue membership and negated and decided to totally ignore the rest of the population.

“They’ve had no answers to the cost-of-living crisis. Nobody’s bothered. Boris Johnson’s gone on holiday and doesn’t really care about what people are facing at the moment.”

She added: “That to me is a dereliction of responsibility and both of those two candidates are responsible for that.”

The Independent

Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’

The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens. The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for...
U.K.
The Independent

Call to Tory leadership contenders to protect vulnerable as bills soar

The two remaining Tory leadership contenders are facing a call to more than double the level of Government support to low-income families to avert a cost-of-living crisis “catastrophe” over the winter.Seventy charities and community organisations have signed an open letter to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak warning families on benefits face a £1,600 shortfall over the coming months, despite receiving £1,200 in the last Government support package.In the letter, co-ordinated by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), they warn soaring energy bills mean many low-income households are already facing in a choice between skipping meals or not heating their homes properly, and...
WORLD
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Co-founder of UK Black Pride ‘blown away’ by community solidarity

The co-founder of UK Black Pride said she was “blown away” with the community solidarity shown after more than 15,000 people joined the annual event on Sunday.Europe’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent took place in a new venue this year, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, as the number of attendees continued to rise.Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who is known as Lady Phyll, is one of the event’s co-founders and is executive director of UK Black Pride.Lady Phyll, who identifies as a lesbian, remembers much smaller numbers when the event was...
WORLD
The Independent

Government must ‘overrule nimbys’ on new reservoirs to combat drought, says infrastructure tsar

Government ministers must be able to overrule opposition from local MPs, councillors and residents to new reservoirs in a bid to combat widespread drought, the infrastructure tsar has warned.Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said there was “increasing urgency” for more reservoirs amid the threat of water shortages.Speaking out against the nimbyism – those who say “not in my back yard” – Sir John warned that giving in to local campaigns would cost the Conservatives at the polls.“If you constantly fail to make sure that the basic infrastructure that everyone needs to live their lives is being provided,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears for child asylum seekers going missing from UK hotels at rate of one a week

Child asylum seekers are going missing from Home Office hotels after being left at risk of exploitation and human trafficking, charities have warned.They are disappearing at a rate of one a week, data obtained by The Independent and other organisations shows, and the whereabouts of dozens of vulnerable teenagers is unknown.An open letter signed by 60 charities and campaigners said children as young as 11 had gone missing, adding: “Our concern for these children cannot be overstated. “Already vulnerable, separated and traumatised, isolated from family support networks, they are at the greatest risk of exploitation and trafficking. “Some may have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York.The indication of continued improvement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. Wylie continued to caution that although Rushdie's “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process. Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and was likely...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

