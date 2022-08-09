Read full article on original website
Marie Claire
Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Meghan Markle rejected Queen's request to fly to Mexico to make up with her estranged father, book says
Markle rejected the Queen's request to reconcile with her estranged father, per a new book. Her refusal left Prince Charles and the Queen "perplexed" by the situation, the book said. Markle has yet to this and other claims in the book by British biographer Tom Bower.
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
Samantha Markle's Lawyer Says They Have 'Actual Proof' of Meghan Falsehoods
The lawyer told Newsweek his client has suffered after allegedly being labeled as a liar, with online comments referring to 'Meghan's lying sister.'
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
tatler.com
Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child
There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Rejected This Invitation From Donald Trump When She Was A 'Deal Or No Deal' Model
In case you didn’t know, Meghan Markle was once a Deal Or No Deal model. As a matter of fact, sources say that she even met former president Donald Trump while on set of the American game show. However, it’s been reported that their exchange was not a very pleasant one.
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
A royal commentator quoted in a new book about Meghan Markle says the author lied about her being friends with the duchess
Kristen Meinzer said she was wrongly cited as a friend of Meghan Markle in a new book. In "Revenge," author Tom Bower used Meinzer's quotes which she had given to The Times of London. Meinzer told Insider that Bower got her pronouns wrong, despite them being in her Twitter bio.
activebeat.com
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Message (Written a Full Nine Months Ago) Has Finally Been Unveiled
Nine months have passed since Queen Elizabeth signed a secret message for the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay. And finally, after a 90,000-mile (and a 294-day voyage to all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories), the message was read aloud by her son, Prince Charles, at the Opening Ceremony held yesterday.
