Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
OK! Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child

There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan

Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
CELEBRITIES
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD

