ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman kept out Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run on Wednesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the day game after a night game. Oneil Cruz will replace Newman at shortstop and hit cleanup while Ben Gamel moves into the leadoff and designated hitter roles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Gallen
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas leading off for Arizona Thursday afternoon

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the leadoff spot for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thomas was the Diamondbacks' No. 2 hitter for the last nine games, but the rookie will lead off Thursday for the first time in his MLB career. Jake McCarthy is idle after leading off on Wednesday and Josh Rojas, who has been the primary leadoff man lately for Arizona, will bat third. Emmanuel Rivera will bat second after hitting sixth last game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy