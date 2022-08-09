Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch online
The Chicago White Sox will meet the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox are coming off a 4-2 win over the Royals in game two of their doubleheader as they look to keep up that momentum tonight. Meanwhile, the Royals will look to rebound after falling in the second game 3-2.
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
FOX Sports
Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman kept out Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run on Wednesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the day game after a night game. Oneil Cruz will replace Newman at shortstop and hit cleanup while Ben Gamel moves into the leadoff and designated hitter roles.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas leading off for Arizona Thursday afternoon
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the leadoff spot for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thomas was the Diamondbacks' No. 2 hitter for the last nine games, but the rookie will lead off Thursday for the first time in his MLB career. Jake McCarthy is idle after leading off on Wednesday and Josh Rojas, who has been the primary leadoff man lately for Arizona, will bat third. Emmanuel Rivera will bat second after hitting sixth last game.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (56-55) and Kansas City Royals (46-66) tangle Thursday in the finale of a 4-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
Your guide to the Eagles preseason
Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
Comments / 0