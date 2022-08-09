Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
notebookcheck.net
F15S low-cost smartwatch arrives with temperature and blood pressure sensors
The F15S is a new cheaper smartwatch from China. The gadget, available via TOMTOP, has many popular features, such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, with the ability to receive notifications. You can control the device via voice commands, touchscreen, and rotary crown.
The 12 Best Dual-Monitor Stands for Every Type of Office & Gaming Setup
Click here to read the full article. As the old saying goes, “Two heads are better than one.” And the same can be said for computer monitors. SPY recently updated our guide to the best monitors, and so we figured this was the perfect time to review the best dual-monitor stands. Like a lot of people, we had gotten used to our dual-monitor setups in the office, and through trial-and-error, we’ve learned how to recreate these setups in our home offices. No matter the reason, these simple tools can make your workstation infinitely more enjoyable and productive. So whether you’re at the...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Nature.com
In-conduit capture of sub-micron volcanic ash particles via turbophoresis and sintering
Ash emission in explosive silicic eruptions can have widespread impacts for human health, agriculture, infrastructure, and aviation. Estimates of the total grainsize distribution (TGSD) generated during explosive magma fragmentation underpins eruption models and ash dispersal forecasts. Conventionally, the TGSD constrained via erupted deposits is assumed to match the TGSD produced at explosive fragmentation. Here we present observations from within the vent of a recent rhyolitic eruption (CordÃ³n Caulle, Chile, 2011"“2012), demonstrating that fine (<63 Î¼m diameter) and ultra-fine (<2.5 Î¼m diameter) ash particles are captured and sintered to fracture surfaces, and thus sequestered in the shallow subsurface, rather than emitted. We establish a conceptual model-uniquely contextualised through a combination of syn-eruptive observations and detailed post-eruption field investigation-in which turbophoresis (particle migration towards zones of lower turbulence) and rapid sintering create an inverse relationship between particle size and the probability of its subsurface capture. Such size-dependent capture efficiency preferentially removes submicron-diameter ash from the erupted componentry, decoupling the erupted size distribution from magmatic source conditions and potentially playing an important role in modulating eruption dynamics.
35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- EPC announces the introduction of a 100 V, 35 A integrated circuit designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005086/en/ EPC23102: 35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Context-specific emergence and growth of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern spread globally, causing...
Nature.com
Pandemic-Scale Phylogenomics Reveals The SARS-CoV-2 Recombination Landscape
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Accurate and timely detection of recombinant lineages is...
Android Authority
Xiaomi launches its sleeker, cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival
Xiaomi's new foldable features a much thinner body with a more efficient screen. Xiaomi has officially launched the Mix Fold 2. The company’s new flagship foldable features a slimmer body with an upgraded hinge. You’ll also find big tweaks to the camera array and screen. Not to be...
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Nature.com
An Asymmetric sp"“sp Cross-Electrophile Coupling Using 'Ene'-Reductases
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The catalytic asymmetric construction of Csp3"“Csp3 bonds remains one...
Nature.com
A neural network based approach to classify VLF signals as rock rupture precursors
The advent of novel technologies revealed that other geophysical signals than those directly related to fault motion could be used to probe the state of deformation of the Earth's crust. Electromagnetic signals belonging to this category have been increasingly investigated in the last decade in association to natural earthquakes and laboratory rock fractures. These studies are hampered by the lack of continuous recordings and a systematic mathematical processing of large data sets. Indeed, electromagnetic signals exhibit characteristic patterns on a specific frequency band (the very low frequency, VLF) that correlate uniquely with the paroxistic rupture of rocks specimens under uniaxial laboratory tests and were also detected in the atmosphere, in association to moderate magnitude earthquakes. The similarity of laboratory and atmospheric VLF offers an unique opportunity to study the relation between VLF and rock deformation on at least two different scales and to enlarge the dataset by combining laboratory and atmospheric data. In this paper we show that the enlarged VLF dataset can be successfully used, with a neural network approach based on LSTM neural networks to investigate the potential of the VLF spectrum in classifying rock rupture precursors both in nature and in the laboratory. The proposed approach lays foundation to the automatic detection of interesting VLF patterns for monitoring deformations in the seismically active Earth's crust.
Nature.com
Overall negative trends for snow cover extent and duration in global mountain regions over 1982"“2020
Notwithstanding the large availability of data and models, a consistent picture of the snow cover extent and duration changes in global mountain areas is lacking for long-term trends. Here, model data and satellite images are combined by using Artificial Neural Networks to generate a consistent time series from 1982 to 2020 over global mountain areas. The analysis of the harmonized time series over 38Â years indicates an overall negative trend of âˆ’Â 3.6%"‰Â±"‰2.7% for yearly snow cover extent and of âˆ’Â 15.1Â days"‰Â±"‰11.6Â days for snow cover duration. The most affected season by negative trends is winter with an average reduction in snow cover extent of âˆ’Â 11.5%"‰Â±"‰6.9%, and the most affected season by positive changes is spring with an average increase of 10%"‰Â±"‰5.9%, the latter mainly located in High Mountain Asia. The results indicated a shift in the snow regime located between the 80Â s and 90Â s of the previous century, where the period from 1982 to 1999 is characterized by a higher number of areas with significant changes and a higher rate of changes with respect to the period 2000"“2020. This quantification can lead to a more accurate evaluation of the impact on water resources for mountainous communities.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
Nature.com
Tapped-inductor bi-directional Cuk converter with high step-up/down conversion ratio and its optimum design
A bidirectional DC"“DC converter is required for an energy storage system. High efficiency and a high step-up and step-down conversion ratio are the development trends. In this research, a series of bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuits was derived by combining tapped inductors and bidirectional Cuk. After analyzing and comparing the characteristics of each circuit, a bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuit with a tapped-inductor (reverse coupling) was proposed. The proposed converter has a simple structure and a high voltage gain in both the step-down (Buck) and step-up (Boost) operation modes. The voltage stress of S2 was low. The voltage stress of S1 was high, however, and this is a disadvantage of the proposed converter. The proposed circuit's characteristics were thoroughly examined, including the voltage gain characteristics and the design of the main parameters. We established a power loss model of the new topology, and the tapped-inductor turn ratio was optimized for high efficiency. Finally, a 400Â W experimental implementation of the converter was shown to achieve efficiencies of 93.5% and 92.4% in the step-up and step-down modes, respectively. These findings verified the validity of the proposed circuit's theoretical analysis.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
