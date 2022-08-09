ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Holding on... to a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 9th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Scattered storms and less hot temperatures!. Chance of rain: 30% High of 90°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tonight:. More scattered storms possible through the night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low of 70°. Winds VAR...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Police say the two people were taken to UMC and treated for their injuries. Police and fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say Soccoro Crouch has been found safe. Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX

