Tennessee State

WBBJ

FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
WBBJ

Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
