WBBJ
FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
mainstreetmaury.com
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
WBBJ
‘Booze It & Lose It’: Impaired driving enforcement to increase across state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to increase enforcement for impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5. The initiative will be...
Kingsport Times-News
COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
Tennessee selects new Attorney General with Slatery bowing out
The Tennessee Supreme Court picked Jonathan Skrmetti to take over the state's legal helm. He will take over at the end of the month.
Longtime TN inmate, prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
Voters face 'Right to Work' addition to Tennessee constitution
On the November ballot, voters will see the push for changes in the Tennessee constitution. There's a push asking voters to "Vote Yes" on Amendment 1.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
WBBJ
Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
