Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways
The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (56-55) and Kansas City Royals (46-66) tangle Thursday in the finale of a 4-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino absent for Reds Wednesday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Aquino started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a walk. Albert Almora Jr. will take over in right field Wednesday afternoon and as the Reds' sixth batter.
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
Reds Select Chuckie Robinson
The Reds have selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Louisville, per a club announcement. Fellow backstop Aramis Garcia was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Robinson, 27, will be making his Major League debut if he gets into tonight’s...
Yardbarker
Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
Comments / 0