North Canton, OH

WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
North Canton, OH
North Canton, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Relax On The River

Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
MUNROE FALLS, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
WTOL-TV

Severe storm aftermath: Floods swept through parts of Northeast Ohio; Thousands currently without power

CLEVELAND — Severe weather broke through Northeast Ohio on Monday evening, causing issues ranging from flooding to power outages across the area. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 2,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity in Northeast Ohio. The largest concentration of power outages is in Geauga County (1,890) with Cuyahoga County reporting 875 outages. Late Monday night, there were more than 6,000 outages in Northeast Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
WESTLAKE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH

