Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
Construction begins on upscale Residences at Valor Acres in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Construction has begun on Residences at Valor Acres, an upscale subdivision that will consist of more than 200 living units -- including townhomes, condominiums and luxury apartments -- off Brecksville Road just north of Miller Road. The subdivision is part of Valor Acres, a multi-use development on...
cleveland19.com
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
whbc.com
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Relax On The River
Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
whbc.com
Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
WTOL-TV
Severe storm aftermath: Floods swept through parts of Northeast Ohio; Thousands currently without power
CLEVELAND — Severe weather broke through Northeast Ohio on Monday evening, causing issues ranging from flooding to power outages across the area. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 2,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity in Northeast Ohio. The largest concentration of power outages is in Geauga County (1,890) with Cuyahoga County reporting 875 outages. Late Monday night, there were more than 6,000 outages in Northeast Ohio.
Flash Flood Warnings canceled across Northeast Ohio
UPDATE: All Flash Flood Warnings issued by the National Weather Service for Lorain and Cuyahoga counties have been canceled.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees
CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland's dog kennel is overflowing with adoptable dogs and they're looking for families and individuals who will help give these dogs forever homes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
Time capsule shows snapshot of Leetonia’s history
Everybody wants to dig up buried treasure. But how do you find it without a map? Leetonia had help with that part.
