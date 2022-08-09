Read full article on original website
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
KIVI-TV
Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
Astonishing Washington State WSU Crop Mural Can Be Seen From Space
Gigantic WSU Crop Mural Can't Be Missed Outside Pullman Washington. You can't miss the massive crop mural as you drive through Pullman Washington. BECU Welcomes WSU Students Back to Campus with Crop Mural. BECU is the main sponsor of the creation of the yearly crop mural that welcomes back current...
Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960
OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
KXLY
Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...
Washington State Court of Appeals sides with Inslee’s authority to enact mask mandate
In a published opinion, the Washington State Court of Appeals has sided with Gov. Jay Inslee’s authority to institute a mask mandate. Petitioners sought to nullify the state secretary of health’s order that called for Washingtonians to wear a mask indoors and in certain large outdoor settings during the pandemic.
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
KXL
Oregon Shows Why 1 Party In Charge Puts Us All In Danger
Would you like to know the danger of one-party rule in a state?. Oregon offers a great example. For the past one-third of a century, Democrat Governors have called the shots…with Kate Brown ascending to the office by accident…after the resignation of corrupt democrat John Kitzhaber. For those...
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
Tri-Cities biggest employer to share in $17B to develop next-generation computer chips
Sen. Maria Cantwell expects it will create 280,000 U.S. jobs.
opb.org
Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won
This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
Spokane Doctor Pleads Guilty in Plot to Hire Hitmen to Kidnap His Estranged Wife and Assault a Former Colleague
SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg, of Spokane, Washington has pled guilty to Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce for his role in a scheme to hire multiple hitmen on the so-called “dark web.” Ilg faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and up to three years supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the United States and Ilg agreed to a sentencing range of 60 to 96 months. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. before United States Senior District Judge William Fremming Nielsen.
spokanepublicradio.org
It’s not just police officers. 911 dispatchers are also in short supply
Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
WA state delays watchdog reports on prisons, concerning advocates
By the time a Washington corrections staffer improperly gave Daniel Perez an infraction for contacting the state’s prison oversight agency, he had already been through a lot of turmoil. Prison staffers in 2019 had forced the inmate at Monroe Correctional Complex to take medication against his will. When Perez...
