Pullman, WA

boisestatepublicradio.org

Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
IDAHO STATE
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Society
Big Country News

Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960

OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
#Afghan Refugees#Medical Students#Health System#Wsu
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Oregon Shows Why 1 Party In Charge Puts Us All In Danger

Would you like to know the danger of one-party rule in a state?. Oregon offers a great example. For the past one-third of a century, Democrat Governors have called the shots…with Kate Brown ascending to the office by accident…after the resignation of corrupt democrat John Kitzhaber. For those...
opb.org

Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won

This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Spokane Doctor Pleads Guilty in Plot to Hire Hitmen to Kidnap His Estranged Wife and Assault a Former Colleague

SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg, of Spokane, Washington has pled guilty to Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce for his role in a scheme to hire multiple hitmen on the so-called “dark web.” Ilg faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and up to three years supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the United States and Ilg agreed to a sentencing range of 60 to 96 months. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. before United States Senior District Judge William Fremming Nielsen.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

It’s not just police officers. 911 dispatchers are also in short supply

Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...

