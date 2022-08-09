Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary
ROGERS PARK — With the 113-year-old St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers Park newly closed as part of a merger, neighbors are pushing for the campus to be used to help the neighborhood. And some are pushing back against a plan for part of it to be used for...
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
Real News Network
Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard
Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names
CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
oakpark.com
An open, urgent letter to the village
On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
Austin Weekly News
‘This onion has so many layers’
On July 15, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a surprise announcement that she was replacing Chicago Board of Education member Dwayne Truss, a longtime Austin education activist, with former alderman Michael Scott Jr. Truss, whose term ended in June, was appointed to the school board in 2019. During a lengthy...
blockclubchicago.org
Bill Conway, Former Cook County State’s Attorney Candidate, Launches Bid For Alderman Of A New Downtown Ward
WEST LOOP — Bill Conway, a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, is vying to be alderman of Chicago’s newly formed 34th Ward. The Downtown ward will encompass parts of the Loop, West Loop, Greektown and Fulton River District, with its first alderperson elected in February during the municipal elections.
Chicago Defender
New Resident Amenity Center at Bronzeville’s Prairie Shores
Prairie Shores Owners today unveiled a new, standalone amenity center for residents of the iconic Bronzeville community apartments on South Martin Luther King Drive. The 17,510-square-foot, two-story structure features various amenities that will provide an array of entertainment, recreation, fitness and workspace options for residents. The building, officially branded as “The Hub,” will serve as a central gathering place connecting the hundreds of residents who call Prairie Shores home. Located at 2937 S. Martin Luther King Dr. The Hub is the newest addition to the Prairie Shores community since it opened 60 years ago.
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
evanstonroundtable.com
City OKs paying out $3.45 million in reparations
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the City of Evanston agreed to disburse $3.45 million in additional reparations funds for the remaining 138 “ancestor” applicants lined up to receive benefits. On Jan. 13, a total of 154 ancestor applicants who applied were randomly ranked, with the first...
Chicago Defender
Chicago HBCU Students Receive 2-Year Scholarships and Internships at Sterling Bay
Representing diversity and equity in action, Sterling Bay this week will conclude its annual Sterling Bay Connects, a six-week summer internship program with a dozen students, including those selected from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sterling Bay selected 12 students for its internship program this summer, with three students selected...
skokie.org
Skokie's Backlot Bash
See more information and a full Backlot Bash schedule from the Skokie Park District. Skokie's Backlot Bash features three nights of national and local music acts, a carnival, Backlot Dash 5K, classic car show, bingo, Skokie Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast and more, August 26 through 28, 2022 the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street om Downtown Skokie. Please note that portions of Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street will be closed from Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28.
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
Facing High Demand, West Side Crisis Support Center Seeks Employees
A non-traditional mental health center is in critical need of employees to help the public, specifically on the west side of Chicago. In November, NBC 5 was there for the ribbon cutting of the Renaissance Living Room, located at 4835 West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 announces school board vacancy
Marquise Weatherspoon, member of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education, submitted her resignation, effective Aug. 8. Weatherspoon’s board service began in 2021. She served on the Curriculum & Policy Committee, the Park School Advisory Committee, and the Head Start Parent Planning Committee. “On behalf of the school...
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
wgnradio.com
If you ‘plead the Fifth’ is it implying guilt?
Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
