Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
Bubbles is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Bubbles as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Bubbles at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
Apparently Baby Foxes Sound Like Children Screaming, Lubbock Resident Discovers
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
Lubbock’s La Cabaña Sets Second Location Opening Date
July 20th, 2022 I told y'all the sad news that Lubbock was losing another great restaurant. Cafe Alvarez opened up at 2614 130th Street #506 at the APlus storefront back in March and loved that location but finally decided they needed to move somewhere new. So we all wondered, what...
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
Lubbock’s Rock Station Is #1 Again And That’s Pretty Cool
Thank you for your unwavering support of FMX. Life flies by fast folks. I'm still stuck in that weird place where we were treated as the outcasts, the troublemakers, and yes, even, "the satan worshipers". Now while none of those things were true, it sure left me with a chip on my shoulder. We still absolutely, positively love to raise hell, and occasionally be controversial, everyone understands that it's all in good fun. Let's also mention that we are in Lubbock, Texas, one of the most conservative places in America, and the ROCK station is number one. It's just crazy.
CCFCU hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With school just around the corner, Complex Community Federal Credit Union in Lubbock is hosting a back-to-school bash, where the first 100 students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. The event will take place on Saturday, August 13th, from 11 a.m....
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
