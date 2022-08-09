Thank you for your unwavering support of FMX. Life flies by fast folks. I'm still stuck in that weird place where we were treated as the outcasts, the troublemakers, and yes, even, "the satan worshipers". Now while none of those things were true, it sure left me with a chip on my shoulder. We still absolutely, positively love to raise hell, and occasionally be controversial, everyone understands that it's all in good fun. Let's also mention that we are in Lubbock, Texas, one of the most conservative places in America, and the ROCK station is number one. It's just crazy.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO