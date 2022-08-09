Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

The Green Bay Packers unveiled their first unofficial depth chart on Monday. Here’s how it matches up with the reality through 11 practices of training camp.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers published a depth chart as part of their Dope Sheet preview of Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco.

The depth chart is unofficial and produced by the team’s PR staff and not coach Matt LaFleur. However, it is a decent representation of the pecking order at every position.

Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics ), with comments following each.

Offensive Line Left tackle Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Rasheed Walker Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker Having missed the start of camp and struggling upon his return, seventh-round pick Walker has a lot of ground to make up. Left guard Jon Runyan, Michal Menet Jon Runyan, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet Runyan has been one the standbys on a line that has a lot of questions. Van Lanen is in good position to make the roster as a backup at most spots, including here. Center Josh Myers, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary Schneider, an undrafted rookie who is out with an ankle injury, has never been the No. 2 center. Right guard Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore Royce Newman/Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the open competition. In reality, Rhyan has been the second- and third-string right guard. He’s taken approximately 1.1 billion snaps in training camp. Right tackle Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones Royce Newman/Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the battle. Jones, the absolutely massive undrafted free agent, has gotten some second-team looks.

Offensive Skill Positions Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling No explanation needed. Running back Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor We’ll go with co-starters here. In a two-minute drill on Monday, for instance, Dillon was the running back. Tight end Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella Tight end is a hard spot because it’s not really one position. Without Robert Tonyan, it’s not as if Davis is the No. 3 tight end. But, if you were to ask the coaches how they’d rank the group, this is probably accurate. Receiver Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor Receiver Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell Receiver (slot) Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman The Packers like their receivers to line up here, there and everywhere, so it’s not quite as clear-cut as a depth chart makes it out to be. When Lazard needs a breather, for instance, it’s not as if Winfree would be the next man up. Lazard is the obvious No. 1 receiver, and Watkins, Doubs and Cobb round out the clear-cut top four.

Defensive Front Seven Defensive line Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton Like at receiver, this is a cleaner picture than the reality. If, for instance, Lowry needed a breather, Heflin would not be the next man up. If you had to rank the top group in order, you’d have Clark, Lowry/Reed, Slaton and Wyatt. Outside linebacker Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare, Randy Ramsey, Chauncey Manac Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Kingsley Enagbare, Chauncey Manac Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones At Monday’s practice, Galeai and Garvin were the No. 2 tandem. Hamilton has taken a lot of second-team reps, as well. The fifth-round pick Enagbare has been going nowhere fast. If you had to rank the whole group based on usage, you’d go Gary, Smith, Galeai, Garvin, Hamilton, Ramsey, Jones, Enagbare, Manac. Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks Inside linebacker Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn Summers has been a key player on special teams in each of his three seasons but is buried on the depth chart at linebacker as well as special teams. Of the seven inside linebackers, he is clearly No. 6.

Secondary Cornerback Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento Cornerback Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn Most teams play with three cornerbacks most of the time, so Douglas is a starter even if he’s not listed as one. The battle to be that fourth corner is wide open between Nixon, who held the job throughout the offseason before missing the start of camp with an injury, Jean-Charles, who moved into the No. 4 role without Nixon, and Gafford, who got a few snaps with the starters on Monday. Thomas is listed lasted on the team depth chart but has gotten plenty of second-team action. Safety Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis, Tariq Carpenter Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter Safety Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt Throughout the offseason, Davis was the No. 3 safety. When Savage went down at Family Night, Scott moved into that role. In order, it’s Amos/Savage, Scott, Davis and Leavitt. Unless he makes a late push, Carpenter will be an interesting call when final cuts are made. He’s clearly last on the pecking order but there’s so much potential.