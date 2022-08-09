Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Bears and Chiefs square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, it’ll feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy. When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart,...
Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
The Green Bay Packers open their preseason on Friday night versus the San Francisco 49ers. It is unlikely many of the Packers’ starters will feature in this game. Head coach Matt LaFleur said backup quarterback Jordan Love will start, which means no Aaron Rodgers in this game. And Rodgers...
Given a day off by coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent a chunk of Tuesday’s training camp practice alongside general manager Brian Gutekunst. Stationed about 20 yards behind the offense, Rodgers got to see backup Jordan Love endure the same sort of carnage he’s faced since Day 1 of camp.
