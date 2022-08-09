Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
KCBD
Holding on... to a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
At’l Do Farms expecting several changes due to elevated drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – The drought in 2022 affected many farmers in the Lubbock area, including those at At’l Do Farms. With fall quickly approaching, many might wonder if the corn maze will even be open due to the lack of moisture. This year, there will be a tall maze, but no corn. In fact, it […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
KCBD
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street. “I just have to […]
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
fox34.com
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
fox34.com
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say Soccoro Crouch has been found safe. Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white...
fox34.com
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Police say the two people were taken to UMC and treated for their injuries. Police and fire...
3 arrested, Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon
Kesjon Malik Reed, 18, and two juvenile suspects were arrested in Lubbock for a shooting in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue.
Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In
This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
fox34.com
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
