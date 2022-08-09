Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today
One of the best HP laptop deals around at the moment is courtesy of HP itself with a great discount on the HP Victus gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s enjoying a $200 price cut right now, bringing it down to $1,050. Considered to be the company’s rival to Alienware, it’s super stylish while packing some truly impressive hardware. If you’re looking to game in style while also being able to play on the move, you need this HP Victus gaming laptop in your life. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so great.
Vendors Show Off First X670, X670E AM5 Motherboards for Zen 4 CPUs
Asus, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI reveal upcoming AM5 motherboards for AMD's Ryzen 7000-series Zen 4 (Raphael) processors.
Micron's investing $40B so your next SSD, RAM, or GPU memory chips might be made in the USA
Micron says thank you very much to the CHIPS and Science Act.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
ZDNet
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, first foldable to launch with Android 12L
Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, during its virtual Unpacked event. After selling nearly 10 million foldables in 2021, the Galaxy phone-maker is pushing its foldable revolution further, with quintessential improvements that make the latest Z Fold model the most refined one yet. Same...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Phone Arena
The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4
The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia.
Samsung M8 monitor review: Two-in-one isn’t always double the fun
Click the #SamsungM8 tag on TikTok and you’ll find results filled with young Gen-Zers and zillennials sitting at aesthetic desk setups loaded with every piece of pastel desk tech. It’s all tied together by the minimalist and stylish 32-inch display from Samsung, which hit store shelves in spring 2022 after debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of this year. Samsung promises you can use its fashionable panel as both a TV and computer peripheral. While it performs each task admirably on its own, it has some trouble in the transitions. For an expensive device, using the quirky Samsung M8 monitor might be a high price to pay for a TV-meets-display.
Digital Trends
How to boot Windows 10 from a USB drive
The process of downloading and installing a fresh copy of Windows 10 or even updating a Windows 7 PC to Windows 10 is pretty straightforward. But did you know that you also can run Windows right from a USB flash drive? Now it does sound like a great way of securing personal files, especially if you have to share a PC with your family members or office colleagues. However, you do need to keep in mind that booting Windows from a USB drive means that it will run slow, as flash drives are not as fast as traditional internal solid-state drives (SSDs) or hard drives.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
Will Intel kill its GPU business? I doubt it but I also don't like the odds
"... it’s a 50–50 guess whether Intel will wind things down and get out." Will Intel end its torment by shuttering its graphics card business? It could be a 50/50 decision, says popular semiconductor analyst Jon Peddie (opens in new tab), as the company has been looking to be rid of dead weight.
Apple Insider
Vertical Brydge ProDock for new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air now available to pre-order
The Brydge ProDock is a new Thunderbolt 4 docking station for MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, and it is now available to pre-order for $399.99. The new docking station offers ten ports, a MagSafe charger, and a 135W power supply for modern MacBooks. It connects via a hidden Thunderbolt 4 plug within the docking sleeve to provide power and downstream ports.
notebookcheck.net
Unannounced AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs surface with up to 12 cores and 24 threads
Although the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are just around the corner, the company hasn’t stopped releasing new processors using the Zen 3 architecture. Now, a slew of AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded chips has surfaced thanks to a specifications sheet for Advantech’s AIM-522 motherboard spotted by HXL. The CPUs include the Ryzen 9 5950E, the Ryzen 9 5900E, the Ryzen 7 5800E, and the Ryzen 5 5800E.
ADATA Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 PlayStation 5 SSD
ADATA has introduced its new Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD storage this month backed by a 5-year warranty and can also be used as a PlayStation 5 SSD. The SSD storage offers users a sequential read and write speed of 7,400/6,800 MB per second and supports NVMe 1.4 standards making it up to four times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD.
Digital Trends
The HP Pavilion laptop is only $660 today — save $320!
Not all laptop deals are worth your hard-earned money, as some of the machines on sale come with obsolete components and outdated features. That’s not the case with the HP Pavilion, a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all your tasks for work or school. It’s a tempting purchase because HP is selling the device with a $320 discount, pulling its price down to a more affordable $660 from its original price of $980. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, so if you want to buy the HP Pavilion laptop for much cheaper than usual, you better hurry.
TechRadar
Motorola to launch a new budget tablet in India on August 17
One more budget Android tablet is going to launch in the Indian market. Motorola is launching Moto Tab G62 on the Indian market on August 17. Looking at the teaser images, we can expect this new tablet from Motorola to be a lite version of the Moto Tab G70 which was launched earlier this year by Motorola.
notebookcheck.net
New Chinese Biren BR100 GPGPU apparently beats Nvidia's Ampere A100
China’s attempts to take on established CPU and GPU makers have not seen much success ever since the country expressed its intent to become less reliant on “Western” technology a few years ago. Most of China’s new consumer-grade chips are years behind entry-level products from Intel, AMD or Nvidia, while the more powerful server-grade and HPC chips are not readily available for testing. Still, progress is being made, at least on the GPGPU front, as a new Chinese company called Biren just presented chips advertised to be faster than Nvidia’s Ampere-based A100 models.
CNET
Apple's M1 iMac Is $149 Off at Amazon Right Now
Whether you've shifted to more at-home work over the past couple of years or you're ready to replace an aging family computer, Apple's M1 iMac is a great choice for a desktop machine. The 24-inch all-in-one actually tops our list of the best desktop computers thanks to its superfast M1 chip and gorgeous screen and, right now, you can score one at a $149 discount via Amazon. Available in a range of colors, the eight-core model is down to just $1,350 there with the final savings being reflected at checkout.
9to5Mac
Thursday’s best deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $728, Magic Keyboards from $249, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $728, with the companion Magic Keyboard at $249. That’s on top of a chance to save on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
