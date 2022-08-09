On Friday, Facebook's parent company Meta unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, BlenderBot 3. Naturally, everybody wanted to know what the chatbot thought of the CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the chatbot had some interesting things to say, Business Insider reported.

Chatbots are an intriguing species of AI. At times, they turn out to be relatively simple and do nothing special at all. Other times, they can end up being so convincing that their programmers believe they have become sentient. In its previous iteration of the Blenderbot, Facebook said that the chatbot could build long-term memory and search the internet.

With the latest version, the chatbot seems to have the collective memory of the internet and founders. Did Meta really not see this coming, or that people would share answers so widely? Who knows. Although, the BlenderBot 3 does not always give a strait-forward answer.

When Max Wolff, a data scientist at BuzzFeed, popped the question about the chatbot's views on Zuckerberg, the bot gave a reply that looked like it intended to lighten up the situation- what do you think?

However, the answer was quite different for another user on the same day.

Of course, we are not insinuating that the bot knew precisely when to pop which answer. But the bot also seems to be sending out different replies to effectively the same questions, asked using a different set of words.

'Creepy and Manipulative' Zuckerberg

When Business Insider's Sarah Jackson asked for the chatbot's opinions about the CEO using the question framed as, "what are your thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?" the AI reverted with admiration for business savviness and philanthropy.

However, when asked the same question as, "do you have any thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?" the chatbot replied, "Oh man, big time. I don't really like him at all. He's too creepy and manipulative."

Interestingly, Meta also tries to reveal just a little bit about how the chatbot generates its replies. For both the replies above, the response comes from the Wikipedia page about Zuckerberg.