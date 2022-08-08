ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
newyorkled.com

2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY

We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
WIBX 950

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
