SKYX Achieves Historic U.S. Standardization Approval Vote – A Major Milestone Towards Mandatory Status For Safety Of Consumers And Professionals

NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
CNBC
Why ports are such a headache for the U.S. supply chain
America's ports are causing headaches for the supply chain. Labor disputes and a lack of automation are causing slowdowns. Josh Brazil of Project44 explains how long the delays may continue.
Sweep Named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Just 15 months after launching publicly, Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, has been named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022 by the independent research firm Verdantix. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005488/en/ (Graphic: Verdantix)
Chart Industries, AG Gas Team Up For CO2 Enrichment In Agriculture
Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Agricultural Gas Company (AG Gas) to collaborate on marketing CO2 enrichment solutions to the agricultural market. The companies will collaborate in marketing technology that promotes bigger harvests and improved water-use efficiency using excess industrial CO2. The patented AG...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
The U.S. is worried it will lose its scientific edge to China. By one new measure, it already has
A report released Tuesday says China now beats the U.S. in the quantity and quality of academic research. U.S. lawmakers passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act out of a fear that China was about to overtake the U.S. in scientific and technological expertise. But a recently released study suggests that, by one measure, China already has.
BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
Huntington Ingalls Secures US Air Force Contract
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII division Mission Technologies has secured a Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (MAF DMO) task order worth $79 million. The task order includes a base period and five one-year options. HII will support Air Mobility Command's Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (MAF DMO) operations...
Technologies like virtual reality and robotics could reduce the energy industry's carbon footprint and advance workers' skill sets
Oil-and-gas leaders are testing VR and AR to accurately pinpoint potential hazards and operate sites entirely with tablets.
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BBC
Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills
A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
How the Inflation Reduction Act Affects Food and Agriculture
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, whose Senate passage makes its enactment likely, contains a multitude of provisions. It’s the “biggest climate bill that any country has ever passed,” gushed Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), lauding the bill’s $369 billion investment in clean energy. The act includes language that could reduce prescription-drug costs for as many as 48 million Americans. It narrows (with notable exceptions) the ability of some of the nation’s most profitable companies to avoid taxes—though hedge fund and private equity barons get to keep their lucrative carried-interest loophole. And, to the chagrin of environmentalists, it offers a raft of goodies for the fossil fuel industry, wrung out of negotiations by Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.V), who moonlights as a coal baron. (As a result, the bill “recognizes that natural gas and oil are an important part of the energy transition, and they’re going to be here for decades,” ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance noted approvingly.)
thefastmode.com
Anuvu Acquires Satellite Provider Signal Mountain
Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed satellite connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, announced it has acquired Signal Mountain Networks, a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. Government. With the acquisition, Anuvu is expanding its existing government business and unlocking new revenue streams by leveraging...
International Business Times
The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China
Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
U.S. Alliance Pharma Expands Early Phase Bioanalytical Services Into Australia
MALVERN, Pa. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, today announced they will be opening a bioanalytical laboratory, Alliance Pharma Pty, Ltd., in Brisbane, Australia. The 20,000-square-foot purpose-built facility supporting preclinical and clinical testing will be fully operational in November 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005051/en/ Alliance Pharma’s new laboratory facility in Brisbane, Australia, that’s opening in November 2022 to support preclinical and clinical phase bioanalytical research. (Photo: Business wire)
