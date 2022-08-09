ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI

In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More

It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
The Hockey Writers

Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups

On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Yardbarker

Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League

During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Yardbarker

The winners and losers from the NHL offseason (so far)

Offseason winners and losers are not just about teams that did the best (or worst) in adding new players or addressing needs. Sometimes individual players, positions, fans, and even entire hockey countries fall into both categories. In this edition of NHL offseason winners and losers, we are going to look at all of those and more.
markerzone.com

WORST DECISIONS MADE LAST SEASON BY NHL TEAMS

The 2021-22 NHL season had plenty of surprising twists and turns along the way. The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's chance at a three-peat, and the Maple Leafs and Wild continued their struggles in the playoffs. Here is a look at some of the worst decisions made over the course of last season.
FanSided

Yankees: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Yankees have hit a bit of a skid recently and part of that is due to their roster construction. The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League on the season but in their last 47 games, they are under .500 at 22-25. A lot of that is due to their roster construction and some of their players coming back down to earth after having extraordinary starts to the season.
Yardbarker

Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song

Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons. As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.
