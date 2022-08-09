Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
markerzone.com
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI
In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League
During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
ESPN
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner set for hip surgery, expected to miss 2022-23 season
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the 2022-23 season after he has hip surgery, the team announced Thursday. A full timeline on Lehner's recovery is still to be determined. Vegas did not provide further details on when or how it was determined that Lehner needed surgery.
Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Rangers Roundup: Brennan Othmann scratched, and Jacob Trouba recap video
Rangers fans wanting to watch 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann play in Canada’s opening match at the World Junior Championship were disappointed. Othmann was scratched for Canada’s 5-2 win over Austria on Wednesday. In the team’s exhibition match against Sweden in preparation for the tournament, Othmann took...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Yardbarker
The winners and losers from the NHL offseason (so far)
Offseason winners and losers are not just about teams that did the best (or worst) in adding new players or addressing needs. Sometimes individual players, positions, fans, and even entire hockey countries fall into both categories. In this edition of NHL offseason winners and losers, we are going to look at all of those and more.
markerzone.com
WORST DECISIONS MADE LAST SEASON BY NHL TEAMS
The 2021-22 NHL season had plenty of surprising twists and turns along the way. The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's chance at a three-peat, and the Maple Leafs and Wild continued their struggles in the playoffs. Here is a look at some of the worst decisions made over the course of last season.
Yankees: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Yankees have hit a bit of a skid recently and part of that is due to their roster construction. The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League on the season but in their last 47 games, they are under .500 at 22-25. A lot of that is due to their roster construction and some of their players coming back down to earth after having extraordinary starts to the season.
Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song
Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons. As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.
