CBS 58
Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
100fmrockford.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Gyro Skillet
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Tommy’s Home Run Family Restaurant, 7839 Sheridan Road, is no-frills, family-run diner offering breakfast and lunch classics...
kenosha.com
Holy Rosary ready to close out a festive church festival season this weekend
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Kenosha family produces three generations of custodians
Repairing and cleaning schools in Kenosha runs deep in the Baas family. In fact, Noah Baas, his dad Tim, and his grandfather Donald, were all head custodians at Lincoln Middle School at one point.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County
Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
kenosha.com
KTEC High School is Building an All-Star Team for Fall Opening
As part of the University of Wisconsin System, we live the Wisconsin Idea by incubating new educational opportunities, sharing what we learn along the way with PK-20 stakeholders, and supporting efforts to close opportunity gaps and eliminate achievement gaps. In preparation, Principal Brianne McPhee is assembling an all-star team of...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss election day, the county budget and more. Listen to the entire interview below…
Former New Berlin Mayor Ted Wysocki dies at age 79
New Berlin's former mayor, Telesfore "Ted" Wysocki, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wysocki served the New Berlin community for over 38 years.
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Tool begins making hand tools in the U.S. — a first for the company
Fast-growing toolmaker, Milwaukee Tool, has opened a $55 million facility in West Bend that will have about 150 people making screwdrivers and pliers. Other types of hand tools may be added later. Milwaukee Tool, owned by Hong-Kong based Techtronic Industries, is attempting for the first time to make hand tools...
MATC Times
2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue
Two Bedroom - Racine - Come and enjoy this large two bedroom, one bathroom apartment along Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Each building here is a four unit apartment complex with a coin-operated washer/dryer in the basement. Tenant pays for heat/electric. 1 car only, restrictions and fees apply. No basement storage allowed.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Referendum spending proposals on Tuesday's ballot
We looked into referendum spending proposals on the ballot today, breaking down exactly how much voters are being asked for. In some cases, the new spending is as much as $2.5 million.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pluto and Minnie!
Pluto is a male and Minnie is a female. They are a bonded pair of cats who are almost three years old
