CBS 58

Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
RACINE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Gyro Skillet

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Tommy’s Home Run Family Restaurant, 7839 Sheridan Road, is no-frills, family-run diner offering breakfast and lunch classics...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Holy Rosary ready to close out a festive church festival season this weekend

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County

Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

KTEC High School is Building an All-Star Team for Fall Opening

As part of the University of Wisconsin System, we live the Wisconsin Idea by incubating new educational opportunities, sharing what we learn along the way with PK-20 stakeholders, and supporting efforts to close opportunity gaps and eliminate achievement gaps. In preparation, Principal Brianne McPhee is assembling an all-star team of...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman

Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss election day, the county budget and more. Listen to the entire interview below…
KENOSHA, WI
