Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request

The big news in the NFL on Tuesday has been Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade after failing to secure a contract extension with the team. While Smith does want out though, he’s still showing up for his teammates. Via Kevin Fishbain: Roquan Smith is on the sideline at Soldier Field. — Kevin […] The post Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade

Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Injury Update For New Bears WR

Things are not going well for the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith, one of their best defensive players, demanded a trade from the front office. Losing him will create a huge void in that unit and they have no one to replace him. Aside from that unfortunate development, NFL Network insider...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Chicago Bears All-Pro Player Requests Trade From Team

A star player from the Chicago Bears is ready to join a new NFL team. Linebacker Roquan Smith recently announced he has requested a trade from the team. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is not practicing until he gets a new deal. Smith wants to say in Chicago but believes the "new front office regime doesn't value me here."
CHICAGO, IL

