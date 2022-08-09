ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Matt Rhule Makes His Opinion Of Baker Mayfield Very Clear

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is thrilled with the progress that Baker Mayfield has made. Mayfield has only been a Panther for about a month but Rhule said that he's made a lot of jumps during that time. “He’s definitely improving as he gets more and more of a...
ClutchPoints

Browns mulling Jimmy Garoppolo trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases

The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals Expectation For Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game. The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.
The Spun

Look: Where Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Sit On Panthers Depth Chart

The Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of 2022 on Tuesday and fans were ready to see how the QB position stacked up. Draft classmates Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been battling it out in camp, but some may disappointed to see there's no clear starter yet. The...
