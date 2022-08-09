The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO