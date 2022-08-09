Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is thrilled with the progress that Baker Mayfield has made. Mayfield has only been a Panther for about a month but Rhule said that he's made a lot of jumps during that time. “He’s definitely improving as he gets more and more of a...
The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft:
The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback Friday in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That is, if his suspension isn't lengthened.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game. The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
The Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of 2022 on Tuesday and fans were ready to see how the QB position stacked up. Draft classmates Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been battling it out in camp, but some may disappointed to see there's no clear starter yet. The...
