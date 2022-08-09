ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Sammy Hagar
vegas24seven.com

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum Cocktail#Pomegranate Juice#Light Rum#Spiced Rum#White Rum#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Clique Bar Lounge#Cruzan Rum#Bacardi Superior#Angostura#Mexican Restaurant#Azul Pi A Colada#The Las Vegas Strip#Italian Cuisine
TheStreet

Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'

The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Catch Saliva & Theory of a Deadman This Weekend with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series

Catch Saliva & Theory of a Deadman This Weekend with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series returns this Saturday, August 13 with highly- anticipated performances by rock bands Saliva & Theory of a Deadman. Beginning at 8pm on the 3rd St. Stage, visitors can rock out to all of their favorite tracks like “Click Click Boom”, “Always”, and “Your Disease” by Saliva, and “Angel”, “Lowlife”, and “All or Nothing” by Theory of a Deadman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98online.com

When We Were Young announces side events during week of Vegas festival

The When We Were Young festival has announced a batch of side shows taking place the week of the much-anticipated Las Vegas event. The side shows include concerts by A Day to Remember and The Used, The Maine and Mayday Parade, and a ’90s covers set featuring Sleeping with Sirens and Story of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy