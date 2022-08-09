Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13. While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining,...
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2022
Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Rob Zombie, Los Bukis, Silk Sonic, Ne-Yo, and more.
Salt and Straw May Be Bringing its Small Batch Ice Cream to UnCommons
The “curiously delicious ice cream” brand’s name appears on permit paperwork for construction at UnCommons
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show
It sounds like Rick Harrison’s net worth is getting another boost. He and his Pawn Stars co-stars are taking their show on the road for a spin-off series set to premiere this fall. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
Healthy Fast Casual Restaurant Eyes Las Vegas for Expansion in 2022
Clean Eatz offers dine-in and takeout service, catering, and meal plans for healthy living
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Tacos La Carreta, Subway, and farmers market vendors on Dirty Dining
On this week's Dirty Dining: Tacos La Carreta, Tacos El Tapatio, Subway, 4D Commissary and two farmer's market vendors.
Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'
The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations
DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
Catch Saliva & Theory of a Deadman This Weekend with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series
Catch Saliva & Theory of a Deadman This Weekend with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series returns this Saturday, August 13 with highly- anticipated performances by rock bands Saliva & Theory of a Deadman. Beginning at 8pm on the 3rd St. Stage, visitors can rock out to all of their favorite tracks like “Click Click Boom”, “Always”, and “Your Disease” by Saliva, and “Angel”, “Lowlife”, and “All or Nothing” by Theory of a Deadman.
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
When We Were Young announces side events during week of Vegas festival
The When We Were Young festival has announced a batch of side shows taking place the week of the much-anticipated Las Vegas event. The side shows include concerts by A Day to Remember and The Used, The Maine and Mayday Parade, and a ’90s covers set featuring Sleeping with Sirens and Story of the Year.
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
