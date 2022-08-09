Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
great-taste.net
Kai Lounge – Huntington Beach – September 2022 – Opening Soon
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
great-taste.net
Mutt’s Brings All-New Americana-style OC Restaurant Brunch to Newport Beach
Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend OC Restaurant brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
californianewswire.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
visitnewportbeach.com
7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist
With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
Long Beach’s Radical ‘Sourdough Conchas’ Take Three Days to Make
The days at Gusto start at 4 a.m. sharp. To celebrate this Sunday’s two-year anniversary of Arturo Enciso and Ana Belen Salatino’s brick-and-mortar bakery, I asked them if I could humbly shadow their bakers as they rose up many hours before the crack of dawn to make the independently owned shop’s sourdough conchas. They sell out, dozens of conchas at $5 each regularly; and more than a hundred on weekdays.
great-taste.net
La Casa del Camino’s Comedor Rebrands as an Upscale Lounge in Collaboration with Dandy Del Mar for the Summer
Laguna Beach’s historic La Casa del Camino hotel has recently undergone a seasonal rebrand of its Comedor restaurant for the summer. The reimagined restaurant, in partnership with the popular lifestyle and clothing company, Dandy Del Mar, has undergone a complete transformation from the menu to the decor, aimed at providing guests with an upscale space designed to foster conversation with family and friends over coastal cuisine in the refined lounge. Comedor’s new design creates a space that exemplifies a luxurious coastal experience right next to the Laguna Beach coast. The reimagined menus, refreshed venue, and lively entertainment offer all the ingredients for an unforgettable, and leisure-filled summer in Laguna Beach.
fsrmagazine.com
Newport Beach Concept Mutt's Innovates its Brunch Program
Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
sanclementetimes.com
MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening
MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Huntington Beach 2022
This cool beachside gem located southeast of Los Angeles is known for its awesome surf beaches (its nickname is Surf City!), long pier, mild climate, a stellar food scene, unique and trendy shopping options, the International Surfing Museum and laid-back but still buzzy vibe. Nature lovers will love the Bolsa...
NBC Los Angeles
Salvador Avila, Family Man, Immigrant Entrepreneur and Founder of El Ranchito Restaurants, Dies at 99
Salvador Avila, the founder of the Southern California El Ranchito restaurant chain and immigrant entrepreneur who began his life in the United States as a construction worker before leading the successful chain, has died at 99, his family said in a statement. Avila died of natural causes July 28, 2022,...
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Berry Farm Unveils Big Changes to Fiesta Village, More
Knowing the most notable and nostalgic nooks, crannies, attractions, hangouts, shops, and eateries of the boysenberry-iest place in all of Buena Park?. Tapping into your Knott's knowledge is a cinch, especially if you've been going for decades, starting when you were a Snoopy-obsessed, pie-seeking, flume-fancying kid. All of those popular...
programminginsider.com
Ian Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue Project
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. As part of their 150th anniversary celebration, Shiseido hosted their Shiseido Surf Week, a series of sustainability-focused activities during World Surf League’s VANS US Open of Surfing competition. Attendees were educated about ocean conservation and the brand offered product giveaways.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $34 Million, Brand New Villa in Newport Coast showcases A Lifestyle of Unparalleled Luxury
The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Ramen Shack Closes After Less Than a Year of Being Open
Ramen Shack Closes After Less Than a Year of Being Open
irvineweekly.com
Meet Foo Nguyen, Irvine’s Great American Recipe Finalist
Inspired by childhood memories of his mother’s steaming-hot egg rolls sizzling in a pan, Irvine resident Foo Nguyen has cooked his way into the finals of PBS’s Great American Recipe Cooking Show. Irvine Weekly had a chance to connect with the Great American Recipe finalist before the winner...
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
SoCal skies to stay clear, temperatures will be hot Friday
Southern California on Friday will again see sunny skies and hot temperatures.
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
3 Men Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Huntington Beach City Jail booked Yonathan Acosta, 18 of Norwalk and Tyrece Sinkler, 22, of Long Beach on felony charges. The Huntington Beach Police Department reported a speeding vehicle leaving a residential tract on Saturday in the area of Atlanta [..]
