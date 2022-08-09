Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
Duke Commit Caleb Foster Motivated by Snub, Closer With Scheyer
Foster was Duke’s first commit of its 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 1 in college basketball.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
NBA player gets students in High Point geared up for learning
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Triad students were in for a big surprise Thursday. High Point native and now Washing Wizards Forward, Anthony Gill stopped by his old stomping grounds with a special back-to-school treat. The game of basketball has taken Anthony Gill all over the world, and now he...
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
Raleigh, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Wakefield High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
fox5ny.com
North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary
A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina
Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
cbs17
Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
