Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
fox5ny.com

North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
GREENSBORO, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina

Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
RALEIGH, NC

