Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band's megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on the band's cannabis-inspired 1982 megahit Pass the Dutchie has died aged 55. Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, with the British-Jamaican reggae band announcing his death today via Twitter. Further details surrounding his death are currently unknown. The band...
People
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
Jon Bon Jovi’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rocker’s 3 Sons & 1 Daughter
Jon Bon Jovi, real name John Francis Bongiovi Jr., needs no introduction. But here’s a brief one anyway: the rocker, 60, is a singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and actor best known as the front man of the famed rock band Bon Jovi, which formed in 1983. While the musician is most revered for belting out “Livin’ On a Prayer” and making appearances in films like Young Guns II, Jon Bon Jovi also boasts two other notable gigs: husband and father.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
guitar.com
Alice Cooper and The Distillers to join The Original Misfits for special Halloween gig
The Original Misfits are set to perform a special Halloween weekend gig this year, it will be the band’s only headline show of 2022. Members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will take to the stage on Saturday 29 October at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas with guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 Years Ago: Bruce Springsteen Gets the Band Back Together on ‘The Rising’
In late 1989, when Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, more than five years had passed since their last album. The bandleader put out Tunnel of Love in 1987, but only a few members of his longtime group backed him on that reflective album. Even fewer helped out...
'He was a great friend and a great bass player': The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan pays tribute to his late bandmate Darryl Hunt after he sadly died aged 72
The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan has paid tribute to the band's bass player Darryl Hunt who sadly died aged 72. The band's official social media account announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
thebrag.com
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Covered 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz covered a song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' that appeared on an episode of the Prefab Four's sitcom.
Weezer Cancel 2022 Broadway Residency Due to “Low Ticket Sales,” Rivers Cuomo Says
In June, Weezer announced a six-night Broadway residency to celebrate the release of their four-EP Sznz project. But, now, roughly one month, before the residency was supposed to begin, the band is no longer moving forward with the Broadway shows, as Exclaim! and BrooklynVegan point out. Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo...
Lamont Dozier, the Songwriter and Producer Who Helped Popularize Motown, Has Died
The songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier, who was behind hits like "Baby Love" and "You're a Wonderful One," died on Aug. 8, 2022, at age 81. He joined Motown Records alongside Brian and Eddie Holland in 1962, helping the label achieve mainstream success with a slew of iconic songs. Article...
Why you should definitely own Workingman's Dead by the Grateful Dead
Country rock with a heart and soul, Workingman's Dead reminded people that Jerry Garcia & Co. were more than just live-jamming road hog
Comments / 0