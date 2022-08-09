Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Fins Hospitality Group supports Lewes Fire Department
Fins Hospitality Group recently donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department. Gathered for the check presentation at Big Oyster Brewery are (l-r) Max Sopinskyy, Meghan Mcgloin, Eric Camper and Mandee Margherita.
Cape Gazette
Edithe E. Loetzer, active in community
Edithe E. Loetzer, 93, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., May 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Edith (Riker) Ferguson Feudale. A resident of Rehoboth Beach since 1993, Edithe and her husband Robert previously lived in...
Cape Gazette
Clothing Our Kids announces two new board members
To further the mission of Clothing Our Kids, the board of directors has unanimously voted to add Diane Poletti and Debbie Polise as two new members. The board is grateful to the service of outgoing board members Cheryl Parker, vice president for people at ALOFT AeroArchitects, and Kimberly Wright, Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. Georgetown Center director. Their time and talents have been valuable to many Sussex County schoolchildren in need over the past two years.
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Free culinary training applications due Aug. 29
The Food Bank of Delaware is accepting applications for its free culinary school workforce training program. Daytime classes begin Monday, Sept. 12, at the Food Bank’s Milford branch and meet in person for 14 weeks. Interested students should sign up by Monday, Aug. 29. Under the instruction of Chef Instructor Tish Badamshin, students will learn basic and high-end kitchen skills, and participate in a two-week paid work experience. Participants also have the chance to earn ServSafe certification.
Cape Gazette
Peace Week Delaware seeks 2022 peace pole site
Peace Week Delaware will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 16. When Peace Week Delaware started in 2016, organizers in Sussex County decided to plant a peace pole as part of the celebration, and the first was installed that year at CAMP Rehoboth on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Peace poles have been planted yearly ever since.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
delawarepublic.org
A school-based health center is coming to the Seaford School District
Nemours Children’s Health is partnering with the Seaford School District to provide physical and behavioral health services at an elementary school. The new state-funded school-based health center at Frederick Douglass Elementary School will look like existing centers operating in the Colonial School District. The state is seeking to expand...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op annual dinner meeting set Aug. 16
Delaware Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting, community fair and chicken dinner starting at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Dover Building. DEC anticipates an attendance of approximately 6,000...
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Free children’s learning program to explore simple machines Aug. 17
The Overfalls Foundation will present a free, fun event where kids can learn about simple machines at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, rain or shine, at the Lightship Overfalls in Lewes Canalfront Park. This is a free event, and reservations are not required. Levers, Pulleys and Wedges: Oh My! Simple...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo welcomes new sponsors Oct. 1-2
For over two decades, the annual Delaware Resorts Home Expo has been bringing together more than 80 home-related exhibitors under one roof, attracting thousands of visitors every year. Delaware Resorts Expos will host its 5th Annual Fall Home Expo Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at Cape Henlopen High...
Cape Gazette
Bravo for Milton Theatre performance
My great granddaughter was in a show at the Milton Theatre. It was unbelievable that those children could do such a good job in a few days. The whole case was good and I say bravo to all of them. They obviously put everything they had into it. The music and children were outstanding! I can’t wait to go back to see another show.
Cape Gazette
Jennifer Leach named assistant principal at H.O. Brittingham Elementary
Longtime Shields/Lewes Elementary educator Jennifer Leach has been named assistant principal at H.O. Brittingham Elementary in Milton. Leach replaces Equetta Jones, who recently took over as principal at Love Creek Elementary. New administrator Alfredo Rodriguez has taken Leach’s former position at Lewes Elementary. After 12 years at Shields and...
Cape Gazette
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council tables request to get grant money back
The fate of a councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society has been put on hold by Sussex County Council. At its Aug. 9 meeting, on a motion made by President Mike Vincent, council voted 5-0 to table a request made by Councilman Mark Schaeffer asking the society to return a $2,000 grant awarded June 21 for a new air-conditioning system at the Marvel Carriage Museum’s new Western Union and train exhibit building.
