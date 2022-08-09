ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
247Sports

2024 four-star ATH Bryan Jackson has Pokes in top 10

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2024 class. McKinney (Tex.) standout Bryan Jackson is making an early move in his recruiting process, narrowing his list of almost 30 offers down to a top 10. Jackson released...
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
