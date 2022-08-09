ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms

LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum

This litter of orphaned joeys came to the Center as tiny, eyes-closed babies after their mom was hit by a vehicle. Joeys take a lot of work to raise, requiring 5-6 feedings per day, constant cleanings, and lots of enrichment. But everyone in this group is now fully weaned and eating on their own, and they will be moved out to larger, pre-release enclosures soon!
BLUE RIDGE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show

Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
townandtourist.com

20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)

Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Things to Do on Labor Day in Virginia's Blue Ridge

Wrap up summer with a Labor Day Weekend vacation in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s a great time of year to take in the beauty of the outdoors and experience the fun of a metro mountain adventure. There are lots of unique things to do over Labor Day...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

