Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
thepeoplesentinel.com
W-E band preparing for spooky theme
Williston-Elko School’s Blue Devils Marching Band is gearing up for a spooky season. Since the last week in July, 21 students have been practicing drills in their vampire-themed set to unveil at both football games and competitions.
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Lodging
Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta Opens
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property has complimentary WiFi, cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and STAY Play lobby...
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Fried Chicken and Waffles Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - August 8 is Fried Chicken and Waffles Day! Our morning team celebrated by taking a look at some of the history behind the dish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football Fridays return with prep jamborees
At long last, it's high school football jamboree season in Aiken County. Aiken County's jamboree, canceled in 2020 and '21 due to COVID-19 concerns, is back on the schedule and will finally make its return to Silver Bluff High School on Friday night. The reigning Class AA Lower State champions...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University renaming education program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: The invisible children vanish from the classroom- again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of office. That’s the reply from the Richmond County School System’s homeless liaison in the first two weeks of school this year. Employees within the Richmond County School System tell the I-TEAM it’s leading to chaos behind the scenes on how to enroll homeless and vulnerable students missing permanent addresses and transportation to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 11
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
The Post and Courier
USC Aiken professor talks about new book about microbiome
A community of microorganisms that lives in the human colon is the focus of a new book written by a USC Aiken professor. “About 2½ pounds of bacteria are in your large intestine at any given time,” Dr. Andy Dyer told the Rotary Club of Aiken on Aug. 8 during the organization’s meeting at Newberry Hall.
WRDW-TV
Dr. David Bogorad shows us the importance of getting regular eye exams
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Book Lovers Day, remembering Olivia Newton-John, and more!. We’re checking in with the Richmond County School System about safety plans this year. Plus, more details on the city’s project for blighted properties and an autopsy of a Hancock County woman who died last year. Here are your top headlines.
wfxg.com
13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools preparing for new year, growth
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local counties that started school earlier took the time to update their security systems and fill job openings. Now that Aiken is about to go back, we wanted to know what challenges they’re facing for the new term. School board members are gearing up for...
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
Comments / 0