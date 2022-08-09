Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
NME
Rage Against The Machine cancel their 2022 UK and European tour
Rage Against The Machine have been forced to cancel their forthcoming UK and European tour dates. The band returned to action only last month after an 11-year absence, kicking off a North American tour with Run The Jewels which had originally been due to start in March 2020. However, during...
Lulu, Mel B and mayors celebrate their cities making Eurovision shortlist
Former Eurovision winner Lulu, Spice Girls star Mel B and mayors from across the UK have celebrated their cities being shortlisted to host the 2023 event.Twenty cities submitted an “expression of interest” to host, but only seven were selected by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union.Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have reached the second round of the selection process but must now compete in the final round.Responding to the city being shortlisted, Manchester city council leader Bev Craig said: “We are thrilled to have made it through to the next stage to become the 2023 Eurovision host...
SFGate
Planet Drum unites global percussionists in common rhythm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Grammy-winning group of the world’s top percussionists has reunited after 15 years on a new record that aims to bring the world together in rhythm and dance. Planet Drum’s new record “In The Groove,” out now, features drummers from very different backgrounds and...
‘Better late than never’: how Brian Eno and David Byrne finally laid a musical ghost to rest
When the pair sampled Lebanese singer Dunya Younes for their groundbreaking album My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, they assumed the original recording was cleared. Four decades on they all meet up to find out the real story
The Faust Tapes: just as disorientating now as it ever was
A 2022 reissue for the cut-price 1973 classic from Hamburg renegades Faust. Pop it certainly ain’t
operawire.com
‘A Child in Striped Pyjamas’ to Make World Premiere in London
“A Child in Striped Pyjamas” is set to make its world premiere in London. The opera, which tells the story of a Jewish Child and a German Child who are separated by barbed wire and form a friendship, will open on Jan. 11 and 12 at The Cockpit Theatre, London.
Listen to Poly-Math's brand new single Zenith (Vel Cut) here
London/Brighton-based prog band Poly-Math will release new album Zenith in November
operawire.com
‘L’Elisir d’Amore’ to be Presented at CortinAteatro
On August 12, the CortinAteatro will present Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” for at the Alexander Girardi Hall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Belluno. The opera, which made its world premiere in 1832, is celebrating its 190th anniversary and will be presented for the first time in Cortina d’Ampezzo in a co-production with Musincantus, Fondazione Cassamarca, Orchestra Regionale Filarmonia Veneta, Comune di Treviso, andComune di Villorba.
operawire.com
Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its line-up for the 2022-23 season. Led by Musical Director Aziz Shokhakimov in his second season, the Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra will take on multiple concerts, an international tour, and a four-year partnership with Medici.tv and Warner Classics for streaming and recording opportunities. This article...
ceoworld.biz
Richest Violinists In The World
Music has the power not only to satisfy someone but also has the power of healing someone emotionally and mentally. With time music is evolving, and new genres are coming up. Even though music is evolving with time, the usage of classic instruments like the violin has not decreased. Many big musicians have a knack for playing violins. If you like to play the violin, then let me tell you that you could consider starting a career as a violinist. This is because if you are good at violin playing, you will be heavily paid. Some of the richest violinists in the world are listed below:
mansionglobal.com
Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour and Writer Polly Samson Set to List U.K. Mansion for £15 Million
Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour and his wife, writer Polly Samson, have decided to sell their custom-built home in Hove, a seaside resort town in East Sussex, England, for £15 million. Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour and his wife, writer Polly Samson, have decided to...
