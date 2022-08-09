Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
IREAD-3 results indicate nearly 1 in 5 3rd graders not yet reading proficiently
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has released results from the 2021-2022 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment, which show that nearly one in five Hoosier students has not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade. Statewide, results show that more than 65,000 of Indiana’s...
WRBI Radio
Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation awards Educator Grants
Dearborn County, IN — The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation (DCRTF) has awarded seven grants to 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. DCRTF received help funding the grants from the Betty McLaughlin Endowment, Civista Bank, Huff Realty, the Knights of Columbus, and Maxwell Construction. The funds will support teachers...
WRBI Radio
OCOF conducting transportation needs assessment survey
— One Community One Family (OCOF) is partnering with the Center for Collaborative Systems Change at Indiana University to conduct research on Southeastern Indiana’s transportation needs. They are asking the public to participate in a short, voluntary survey to get opinions on transportation options and barriers in Ripley, Franklin,...
WRBI Radio
Tammy Ann Lock, 54
Tammy Ann Lock, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammy was born on Monday, July 15, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee’ Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRBI Radio
Local Football Jamborees
One week until high school football is back. There will be a football jamboree tonight in Lawrenceburg featuring Batesville High, Lawrenceburg, Franklin County and South Dearborn. It all gets underway tonight at 7pm. South Decatur will host Union County tonight in a special scrimmage at 7pm, and over at East Central, they will be hosting another EIAC football jamboree at 7pm tonight. The Trojans will play Connersville in the first quarter, followed by Connersville vs Rushville in the second, Rushville will play Greensburg in the third, and in the finale, East Central will take the field again in the 4th against Rushville. Admission is $6, gates open at 6 and play begins at 7.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Council approves updates to land use portion of city ordinance book
— Batesville City Council this week passed an ordinance updating the land usage portion of the city ordinance manual. The vote concludes a lengthy process to update the code and create necessary changes. Mayor Mike Bettice says it didn’t involve just a few pages. “We’ve been trying to do...
WRBI Radio
203 South Mulberry Street – Batesville
Directions: on the corner of Mulberry and Catherine streets.
WRBI Radio
Girls Golf Results
Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team were back in action Thursday afternoon at Brookhill golf course, squaring off against Franklin County. What an afternoon for the Lady Bulldogs, they shot a 143, breaking their old record by 9 strokes. They were led by Emma Weiler who shot a 33, Ava South with a 35 and Josie Meyer with a 37. Franklin County did pretty well too, led by Nicole Mears, who shot a 40. The Lady Bulldogs will compete in the Franklin Invitational at Franklin County High School this Saturday at 5pm.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRBI Radio
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr.
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr., age 65, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on December 4, 1956 in Carrollton, Kentucky. He was raised in Warsaw, Kentucky and was the son of the late Victor Hayes and Marie Sarah Essie Bell (Beach) Proctor. Ronnie attended Gallatin Count High School and graduated in 1992. In 1980, Ronnie met the love of his life Nickee Scudder. Ronnie was united in marriage on June 11, 1994 to Nicola Sue “Nickee” Scudder in Warsaw. Kentucky. Ronnie and Nickee shared 23 years together until she passed away on April 9, 2003. Ronnie was a self-employed mechanic for several years. He was employed for American Racing in Warsaw, Kentucky for one year. He was also a former security guard for LG&E Power Plant in Trimble County, Kentucky and was employed for Richardson’s in Vevay, Indiana for several years. Ronnie was a member of the Valley Christian Church in Carrollton, Kentucky. He enjoyed mechanics, fishing, attending yard sales auctions and car shows, as well as, cruising around and playing cards. Most of all, Ronnie enjoyed being around his family. Ronnie passed away at 12:26 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence.
WRBI Radio
Batesville leaders taking comments on whether or not to dissolve city court
— Batesville City Council wants to hear from residents about whether operating the city court is still viable. There have been discussions about a possible dissolution, which legally can only take place the year before municipal elections. Those will take place next November. City Judge John Kellerman gave his thoughts...
WRBI Radio
Helen Marie (Brown) Amm
Helen Marie (Brown) Amm, 90, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born February 5, 1932, in Dearborn County, IN, daughter of the late Lucas Brown and Nina (Glissman) Brown. Helen was a member of the Manchester Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking,...
WRBI Radio
David W. Bell – 79 – Westport
David W. Bell, 79, of Westport, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, the son of. William A. and Frances (Walker) Bell. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove and has been a Decatur County resident for the majority of his life. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1962. David retired from Cummins Engine Company in 1996 after 33 years of service and had worked for the Agency on Aging for 14 years. He was a member of the Westport Wesleyan Church for many years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, working in the yard and spending time with his family. He married Donna Mae Bishop in Rodney on June 22, 1963 and she survives. Other survivors include his children, Gregory W. (Lizette) Bell of Westport; Maria D. Bell of Westport and Andy (Andrea) Bell of Greensburg; his sisters, Carolyn Sue (Jack) Lucas, Nancy Jane (Ben) Giroud and Kathy Reed all of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Nancy Bell; step-mother, Mary Bell; brother, Timothy L. Bell; grandson, Derek G. McNicholas and great granddaughter, Ahmaria Brook Ruiz. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 with Pastor Perry Cook officiating at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at Rodney Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRBI Radio
Multiple departments battle large house fire near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — Multiple area departments were called to a large house fire overnight at 1082 West County Road 500 North near Osgood. Firefighters arriving on the scene found large flames which forced crews to take up defensive firefighting tactics. There were also concerns about the structural stability...
WRBI Radio
Man accused of neglecting animals free on bond; due back in court next week
Decatur County, IN — A Decatur County man accused of neglecting animals is free on bond. Seventy-year-old James Hamilton is facing three Class A misdemeanor counts of Cruelty to an Animal after close to 300 sheep were seized from his property last week. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says...
WRBI Radio
FCSO issues fraudulent check and money order alert
— Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about possible fraudulent transactions taking place through online merchandise sales. Deputies are investigating several incidents in which items, including vehicles, are being purchased with fraudulent money orders, cashier’s checks, and personal checks. “These checks and money orders look like the...
WRBI Radio
Richmond Police Officer shot, critically wounded during traffic stop
Richmond, IN — Indiana State Police detectives, at the request of Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt, are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Richmond Police Officer in very critical condition. Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 pm, Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton responded to a call from other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBI Radio
Meckley to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to child molesting
Franklin County, IN — A Brookville man accused of molesting three teenage girls will avoid a jury trial on child molestation charges after pleading guilty. Jesse Meckley was arrested in Franklin County in September 2020 and charged with three counts of Child Molesting, four counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Rape, and Sexual Battery.
WRBI Radio
Jennings Prosecutor finds no criminal acts following ISP probe into inmate death
Belding has released his office’s report on the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Sandra Ray of North Vernon, who was found unresponsive in her cell on May 26. Ray was arrested on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated and was housed in a cell by herself. Autopsy results...
Comments / 0