Detroit, MI

The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
The Spun

Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
Yardbarker

Keys to Look For in Lions Pre-Season Opener

If the premiere of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks didn’t get the juices flowing, you might as well retire from your Lions fandom days. The show got everyone ready to run through a wall in preparation for the Lion’s season to begin. “I think the Lions could make the wildcard” might be the most popular insane-but-reasonable quote of the week. For the fans who are itching for more football, Ford Field will be the host to the Lions’ pre-season game of the season Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET. We can finally see the light at the end of the off-season tunnel. Except, it’s not light. It’s a freak train named the NFL.
ClutchPoints

Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades

The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Person
Levi
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after 7 seasons

The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila. The team announced the decision Wednesday. Before the 2022 season, Avila proclaimed the prolonged rebuild had ended and set his sights on snapping the franchise's seven-year postseason drought. But through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record, have the worst offense in baseball and are the worst team...
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
