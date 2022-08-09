Read full article on original website
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
Jameson Williams reached out to Lions legend before picking jersey number
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was initially supposed to wear No. 18 but has changed his mind and called a Lions legend for permission to change. When he first got to the Detroit Lions, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams chose to wear No. 18, with respect to Calvin Johnson. Those plans have changed.
New Season of HBO Series ‘Hard Knocks’ Starts Tuesday with Detroit Lions
The popular HBO series “Hard Knocks” featuring the Detroit Lions will air its first episode Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. It’s another sign that the 2022 NFL season is near, as training camp rolls on with one month to go until Week 1. Fans will get a...
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Yardbarker
Keys to Look For in Lions Pre-Season Opener
If the premiere of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks didn’t get the juices flowing, you might as well retire from your Lions fandom days. The show got everyone ready to run through a wall in preparation for the Lion’s season to begin. “I think the Lions could make the wildcard” might be the most popular insane-but-reasonable quote of the week. For the fans who are itching for more football, Ford Field will be the host to the Lions’ pre-season game of the season Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET. We can finally see the light at the end of the off-season tunnel. Except, it’s not light. It’s a freak train named the NFL.
Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades
The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athlon Sports predicts College Football Playoff teams, matchups
Two of the four teams in the College Football Playoff a year ago were first-timers — Michigan and Cincinnati — but most predictions don't see that happening this season. Athlon Sports recently published its preseason college football magazine, and judging by its own projection, expect to ...
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after 7 seasons
The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila. The team announced the decision Wednesday. Before the 2022 season, Avila proclaimed the prolonged rebuild had ended and set his sights on snapping the franchise's seven-year postseason drought. But through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record, have the worst offense in baseball and are the worst team...
‘I wouldn’t have came back’: Tracy Walker slams old Lions regime
Tracy Walker is now entering his fourth season with the Detroit Lions. The highly-touted safety could have easily turned his back on the team this summer if he wanted to, but in the end, he showed his loyalty to the squad. Reports state that Walker turned down more lucrative offers...
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Greg McElroy believes big issue stands in Michigan's way for 2022 season
Michigan had a banner year last season, finally beating rival Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. As the Wolverines try to repeat that success, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said they have one big thing standing in its way. This year, The Game is in Columbus — and the...
Detroit Tigers fall to the Cleveland Guardians, 4-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (43-69) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-52) When: 1:10 p.m. Where: Comerica Park. TV: Bally Sports Detroit; MLB Network in some out-of-market areas. ...
