Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Yardbarker
Daniel Vogelbach drives in three as Mets pummel Reds, sweep series
Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor had two hits, three runs and two RBIs as the host New York Mets crushed the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Tyler Naquin homered for the Mets, Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, and...
Yardbarker
Some Good, Some Bad: White Sox Split Doubleheader in Kansas City
It was a double dose of an AL Central showdown Tuesday in Kansas City as the Chicago White Sox visited the Royals for a twin bill. The home team prevailed in the opener but the South Siders squeaked out a victory in the nightcap. Here’s how all the action unfolded.
Yardbarker
Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees
Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker
Padres use two big innings to pummel Giants 13-7
The San Diego Padres, paced by a three-run home run by Brandon Drury and a two-run homer by Austin Nola, scored seven times with two outs in sixth inning Wednesday afternoon to score a 13-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series.
Yardbarker
Mariners tab Luis Castillo for rematch vs. Yanks, Gerrit Cole
Games like Tuesday's are why the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for pitcher Luis Castillo. Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to make his home debut as the Mariners take on the New York Yankees and ace Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56). The two right-handers met Wednesday...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Yardbarker
MJ Melendez homers to lead Royals past White Sox
MJ Melendez hit a home run in the seventh inning as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series. Melendez finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Josh Staumont (3-1) pitched a perfect seventh for the...
