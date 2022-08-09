ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week’s trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City. Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill. Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

