Struggles continue for Patriots offense

David Andrews calls post-practice meeting as offensive struggles continue for Patriots 01:43

FOXBORO -- Hearing or reading about the struggles of the Patriots offense has been a daily (perhaps even hourly) experience throughout training camp. At some point, things have to get better for Mac Jones and company, right?

That wait continues, as the New England offense had another stinker of a session Monday evening. From the accounts in Foxboro, things went from bad to worse for the unit as they continue to struggle with the team's new offensive scheme.

Though as Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston put it, the issues may stem more from new offensive line coach Matt Patricia and not so much the new scheme.

Make no mistake -- the offense as a whole was bad on Monday. But the issues up front led to issues everywhere else on the field, leading to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry to Tweet that the offense "looks broken" following the session.

Not great. Especially with New England's preseason opener against the New York Giants coming up on Thursday night. Things were so bad that captain David Andrews called an offense-only meeting on the field after practice.

Andrews was animated and angry during the post-practice meeting, which went on for several minutes.

"Just try to move forward, try to correct it and come out and have a better day tomorrow," Andrews said.

"It's just part of it; there are ups and downs of training camp. You have to go in, learn from it and see what we can do better and, like I said, come out tomorrow," Andrews continued. "You can't let today or any day derail the future. That's just how it goes. Wins, losses -- you have to stay steady. You can't go up and down."

The Patriots have not looked good against themselves. Soon, they'll have to go against actual opponents as they try to figure out their new offensive scheme.

They'll get three cracks at it in the preseason, but with the regular season just over a month away, the concerns over the Patriots offense continue to grow.

